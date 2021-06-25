International
IATA – International Travel Document News
Discover the Timatic Widget: Quick, Easy and Accurate COVID-19 Passenger Travel Requirements
June 25, 2021 10:24:36 CET
Don’t waste any more time browsing the internet browsing government websites, losing sales in competition or dealing with customer complaints.
Use Timatic tool and help your customers keep track of their journey from planning to arrival.
When to use Timatic, you get information received from over 2,000 government and airline officials worldwide. Our team of experts verifies contradictory reports and makes updates only when we are 100% sure they are accurate.
No gossip. No social media. Just the facts.
WHAT IS THE TIMATIC WIDGET?
The Timatic Widget is an online tool that can be easily placed on your website or used by your team. It immediately provides you with all the information you need to make sure your customers are ready to fly, no matter where in the world your customer is flying, what their nationality is or how often the rules change.
P TIMATIC WIDGET BENEFITS
- Do not waste any more time browsing the internet by searching on government websites
- Eliminate surprises for your customers at the airport
- Easy to use for staff and the public
- Apply the Timatic Widget within a few hours after registration
Start using it today
The Timatic Widget is pre-built so that it can be easily placed on any web page. You can also choose your style in order to fit your existing sites and brand.
After registering, you can start settling on your site in less than a few hours.
