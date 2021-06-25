International
Gabby Thomas leads the 200 best in the world in Olympic Rehearsals – Daily News
EUGENE, Ore. Minutes after New Balances Gabby Thomas opened the first round of the 200 meters at the Olympic Trials with a world leader 21.98 on Thursday night, she paused for a moment to reflect on what had just happened.
Surreal surreal, said Thomas.
She could just as easily talk about her year full of drama.
Just a few weeks ago, her Olympic season was threatened by an annoying cartilage injury. Then three weeks ago, an MRI found a tumor in her liver. The tumor turned out to be benign and eventually the licking healed.
And on a warm evening at Hayward Field that predicted the hottest times and temperatures in the days ahead, the Harvard graduate not only sealed himself as the favorite to make Team USA on Saturday, but claimed a medal in Tokyo next month.
I’m not surprised, but it ‘s a great feeling, said Thomas. Especially in Trials.
While Thomas may not have been surprised by her time, the race opened many eyes to the company she now owns.
The sign, driven by just a wind of 0.7 m / s, well below the allowed limit of 2.0, is the fastest by an American since 2017 and placed Thomas 10th on the US All-Time list Women above him in that list have won a total of 36 Olympic medals, 24 of them gold.
The timing is all the more impressive when you consider Thomas slowing down at least 10 feet from the finish line, winning and advancing to Friday’s semifinals quite well.
I have even more, said Thomas.
Jenna Prandini, the former Oregon star who now competes for Puma, had the second fastest qualifying time on Thursday at 22.14. Allyson Felix, the winner of the 200 Olympic gold medals in 2012 and three-time world champion at the event, advanced 22.56.
Thomas was not the only athlete to score big numbers on the first night of the second half of the Rehearsals.
Five women broke the 60-meter hurdle in running, led by Adidas Jessica Ramsey, who kicked off a record 66-meter, 1/4-inch court jump to become only the fourth American woman to hit 20 meters. The throw, the second best in the world this season, broke the 65-6 meeting record set just minutes ago by Nike’s Raven Saunders.
New Balances Emma Coburn set a Test record in the 3,000-meter sprint in 9 minutes, 9.41 seconds. Joining the 2017 world champion in Team USA will be runner-up Courtney Frerichs, the silver medalist of the Worlds 2017, at 9: 11.79.
But the real drama came in the battle for third place. Leah Falland, a former NCAA champion in Michigan State, was with Coburn and Frerichs in a breakaway group that had opened a 20-foot gap in the rest of the field with two laps to do. But Falland broke an obstacle, crashing into the track.
She regained her composure and still seemed determined to claim third place, sitting in Tracksmiths Val Constien with 200 ahead. But Falland struggled in the final water jump and then faded into ninth in the home layout. Konstien was held for third at 9: 18.34.
Inspired by a younger brother with autism, Thomas studied neurobiology, global health and health policy at Harvard. She still managed to find time to become the first Ivy League sprinter to win an NCAA title, capturing the 200 homes of 2018.
After graduating, she moved to Austin, where she trains with coach Tonja Buford-Bailey, a former 400m hurdles Olympic medalist, and is a graduate student in epidemiology in Texas.
Thomas gave the Rehearsals a hint of Thursday’s race at 11.00 a.m. in her first round heat. She later ran to the semifinals with the help of the wind 10.95 and then placed fifth in the final (11.15).
I was nervous entering it, she said of the heat of Thursdays. I had good success at 100 for me. I had high expectations. I wanted to compete for a good lane in the semifinals. I did not expect the time but I am happy with it.
It is a testament to how hard I worked. I feel super encouraged and motivated to do even more.
Thomas recalled that she closed it early Thursday but refused to guess how fast she could run in the days ahead.
I do not follow the times, she said. I follow the medals. I want to be on that podium for that gold medal.
OLYMPIC COURT AND FIELD TRIALS
When: Friday
Where: Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.
Final: Men’s discus, jogging 3000 meters
TV: NBC / Ch.4 (5 p.m.)
What to look for: With U.S. record holder Evan Jager out of a leg injury, sprinting is very open. Observe Sean McGorty, teammate of the Jagers Bowerman Track Club. McGorty was the last qualifier from the heat as he had to stop to put on a shoe again after getting tired of a rival.
