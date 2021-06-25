Obituary of ACA International Member: Robbie Malone





Robbie Malone, an active ACA International member of the Members Advocate Program and Judicial Committee since its inception, died June 23, 2021, at the age of 60 years. Malone, from Plano, Texas, began her legal career as a prosecutor for Brazos County in Texas and an assistant attorney general for the state of Texas before moving on to a private practice. Malone was the managing partner of Malone Frost Martin PLLC in Dallas and has spent the last 35 years as a trial lawyer, according to her obituary. Malone received the ACA Scholars Appointment in August 2014 and the Jonathan Elliot Judicial Advocacy Award in July 2019, who recognizes an ACA member who has been a prominent advocate on behalf of the accounts receivable management industry. Malone defended and advocated on behalf of many ACA members against invalid lawsuits by consumer advocates. Her work, along with Malone Frost Martin partner Xerxes Martin, resulted in a $ 2.5 million trial decision on behalf of two ACA members against controversial case registrars Lexington Law and Progrexion.

In August 2020, Malone contributed to a Collector Q&A magazine article on leadership. Never ask anyone on your team to do something you are not ready for yourself, she said. Malone survives by her husband Stuart Self, brothers Richard (Rick) Malone and Robert (Bo) Malone Jr. More information. Robbie Malone was photographed at the ACAs Annual Convention & Expo in Denver, which was in the same location as Comic-Con that year. Malone and Mark Colombell brought characters from Comic-Con to sit in the panel with them for the first part of their presentation.

