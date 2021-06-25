Urgency: Kangana Ranaut report says to direct political drama over India’s first female prime minister





Kangana Ranaut has announced that she will direct a film based on the life of Indira Gandhi, India’s first female prime minister. Project call Emergency, the 34-year-old actor went to the Indian social media app Koo to announce the news. She wrote: Glad to wear the directors hat again after it worked Emergency for over a year I finally thought no one could run it better than me. Collaboration with the legendary writer Ritesh Shah, even if it means sacrificing in various acting tasks, I am determined to do it, my emotion is high. This will be an extraordinary journey, my overcoming in another #Emergence #Indira championship, she wrote. In an earlier statement, Queen the actor clarified that the film is not a biopic film but a magnificent period for Gandhis life in which she will also star. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand the socio-political landscape of the current India, Ranaut said. She also said Pinkvilla that this project will be its second director. Although I wanted another film, with which I am also ready, as my second director. But, it so happened that I was very eager to bring the story of Indira Gandhis which has never been brought to the screen. I was very eager to bring it to the screen, she said. Indira Gandhi was an Indian politician and a central figure of the Indian National Congress. She was India’s first and, to date, the only female Prime Minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. Moreover, she was also the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. Gandhi went to war with Pakistan in support of the independence war in East Pakistan which resulted in an Indian triumph and the creation of Bangladesh. The emergency marks a dark period in Indian history that lasted between 1975 and 1977 when Gandhi severely suspended civil liberties, canceled elections and censored the press. (Getty Images) In addition to the new film, Ranaut has been busy defending himself in a defamation case raised by Indian lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. The 76-year-old poet raised the case against Ranaut for remarks against him in a television interview in November 2020. Earlier this year, Twitter finally suspended Ranauts’s account after saying it consistently violated its rules on hateful and abusive behavior.

