S’pore’s multiracial model does not require any community to give up its heritage, its traditions: Lawrence Wong, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – To achieve racial harmony, Singapore did not ask any of its communities to give up parts of their culture and instead embraced the diversity they offered, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Speaking at a forum on competition and racism organized by the Institute for Policy Studies and the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies on Friday (June 25), Mr Wong held up the Singaporean model of multiculturalism, which he said is special and different from that of other nations.

“We did not decide to achieve racial harmony by creating a monolithic society. Our multiracialism does not require any community to give up its heritage or traditions,” he told a forum broadcast live by the University Cultural Center Theater at the National University of Singapore in Kent Ridge.

He stressed that Singapore does not devalue diversity, but rather accepts and celebrates it.

Multiracialism does not mean forgetting the separate identities that people have and does not seek to erase cultural differences and histories in favor of a “soft and homogenized soup,” he added.

“Instead, it teaches us to embrace our heritage, respect those of others and go beyond them to include a national identity and a common goal,” the minister said.

The Singaporean way differs from the French way, which insists on assimilation into a master language and culture. People there need to speak French, accept French manners and assimilate into French society, he stressed.

For its part, Singapore has decided to encourage each community to be proud of its own cultures and traditions, while also seeking a common language and strengthening a shared sense of belonging and identity.

Mr Wong recounted how the late Kuo Pao Kun theater doyen had compared culture to trees. “This is what we are constantly striving to do. Go deeper to strengthen our cultural roots; and at the same time, reach higher to pollinate with other cultures and thus develop a stronger common Singapore identity, he said.

The country’s bilingualism policy is an important part of its approach to multiracialism as it allows children here to access traditions that hold the languages ​​of the vernacular, Mr Wong said. This so that they know who they are, instead of becoming “faint imitations of Europeans or Americans”.

There are many efforts to preserve these languages, and Mr. Wong noted that this includes steps such as insisting that children study their mother tongues, devoting resources to maintaining local language standards, and helping to support local media. here.

Parliament provides simultaneous translations into all four official languages ​​of Singapore as well, although all MPs can understand and speak English well.

“It’s an important practice that we continue to support – not just to let the world and our citizens know that we should not be confused with the West and Westerners, even though English is our business language and we’re connected to the world, said Mr. Wong.

He quoted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as saying at the opening of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Center in 2017, that “being Singapore has never been a matter of deduction but of addition; not to become less, but more; not to restriction and contraction, but of opening and expansion “.

Reason for SAP schools

In his speech, the minister acknowledged criticism from several neighborhoods that Government policies to preserve and develop cultures could make Singapore more racially aware and renounce multiracialism.

Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools are sometimes cited to make this point, he said, adding that he understands the concerns surrounding them.

He gave the assurance that the Government wants young people to interact with them in other communities and make friends between all races. Will continue to see how multiracialism can be strengthened in all schools, he vowed.

But the minister urged critics of SAP schools to consider whether society here would be better off if standards of spoken and written languages ​​in the local language fell, and Singaporean Chinese, Malay and Indian cultures dried up and dispersed.

“That’s the main reason for SAP schools. They were pure Chinese high schools. We kept some of them in this new form so we can still have a sufficient number of bilingual and bicultural students, yes as strong in English as well as Chinese, “said Mr Wong.

He noted that similar to SAP schools, Singapore has programs in several schools to enable students to deepen their skills in Malay and Tamil and nurture their dual cultural interests.

These include administrations, or Islamic religious schools, strong popular media, as well as a variety of Chinese, Malay, and Indian cultural organizations.

Such organizations and efforts should not be repealed on the basis of perpetuating racial consciousness and not be inclusive of others.

“Because this is not what we mean when we pledge to become ‘a people, regardless of race, language or religion.’ Singapore is not just a cosmopolitan educated in England, updated with the latest trends in London, Paris or New York,” he said. Z. Wong.

“Singapore is also our fellow citizens who are more fluent in Mandarin, Malay, Tamil or other languages ​​and who have different cultural perspectives and views.”