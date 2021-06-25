Belarus Transfers Opposition Figure to House Arrest





MOSCOW A Belarusian opposition activist and his girlfriend, who were arrested after their plane was forced to land in the country’s capital Minsk, have been transferred to house arrest, the lawyer and their parents said on Friday. Both the dissident Roman Protasevich and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega were released from prison as the European Union imposed sharp-toothed sanctions on 78 people and critical sectors of the Belarusian economy in response to what Western countries have called hijacking the Ryanair jet that the two were traveling. They still face charges of aiding and abetting mass anti-government protests that erupted last year in Belarus after Alexander G. Lukashenko, the country’s brutal and disorderly leader, claimed victory in an election that was widely dismissed as fraudulent. If convicted, Mr Protasevich and Mrs Sapega can be sentenced to more than 10 years in the very harsh prison system. In an interview and press conference conducted after his arrest, Mr Protasevich, 26, relinquished his views and praised Mr Lukashenko, whom he had previously compared to Hitler and described as a dictator. Mr Protasevichs’s parents said he made those statements under duress.

For Ms. Sapegas’s parents, however, the release of their daughters from prison was a great relief. Sergei Dudich, Mrs. Sapegas’s stepfather, said they were able to see their daughter on Thursday at a restaurant in Minsk.

You can imagine how you feel when your child was transferred from prison to somewhere where she has some basic freedoms, Mr Dudich said in an interview. We are extremely happy. Last week, Mr Dudich recorded a video statement in which he prayed with Mr Lukashenko to be compassionate with his bride. Mr Dudich and Ms. Sapegas’s lawyer, Anton Gashinsky, said they believed the decision to release her had been made by Mr Lukashenko after he met with Russian President Vladimir V. Putin in late May. Mr Putin’s support was a critical factor in Mr Lukashenko’s struggle to stay in power last year. At the height of the protests in September, Mr. Putin released a $ 1.5 billion loan to Mr. Lukashenko and slightly promised to intervene if the situation would get out of control. Mr Lukashenko slammed the popular uprising against his 26-year rule with a decade-long violence in Europe. More than 35,000 protesters were arrested, hundreds of activists were beaten and tortured, dozens of journalists were arrested and independent press rooms were closed. More than 500 political prisoners remain behind bars, according to Viasna, a human rights group in Minsk. On Thursday, the European Union imposed sanctions on key Belarusian industries, including petroleum products and potash, which produce much-needed hard currency. Belarus will now have to divert its export routes and rely even more on Kremlin support.

On Friday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry promised to impose retaliatory measures in response to sanctions. saying that the western nations have formed an axis against Belarus and are trying to gradually assassinate the Belarusian people.

