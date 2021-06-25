International
One in three Ause who lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic were under 25 years old
The early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic raised some of the challenges facing young Australians with early evidence suggesting that, compared to older age groups, young people experienced higher levels of psychological distress, job loss and educational disruption during the pandemic .
A new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has shown that experiences of severe psychological distress among young people aged 1824 increased from 14% in February 2017 to 22% in April 2020 and from 592,000 Australians who lost their jobs in April 2020, more than 1 in 3 (38%) were aged 1524 years.
The report, Australian Youth, brings together data about young people (aged 1224) and their experiences of school and higher education, mental health and well-being, employment, living circumstances and personal relationships.
The effects of COVID-19 can be dynamic, with results that change rapidly as conditions change, such as the introduction or easing of restrictions.
“While data suggest that some outcomes for young people have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, this is not always the case. For example, in April 2021 the average level of psychological distress among young people was below what it was in April 2020, but still higher than in February 2017. Ongoing monitoring is needed to fully understand the long-term impact of the pandemic, ”said AIHW spokeswoman Ms. Sally Mills.
The percentage of young people aged 1524 who are not in education, employment or training increased from 8.7% in May 2019 to 12% in May 2020 following the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions. Since then, the percentage has dropped to 11% in February 2021, a rate similar to February 2020 before the pandemic.
“Adolescence and adulthood is a critical period in a person’s life. Young people often experience rapid physical, social and emotional changes at a time when they are going from addiction to independence,” Ms. Mills said.
“This is a time when young people are finishing school, pursuing further training and education, entering the workforce, leaving the family home and building relationships.”
Despite the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, young people are doing well in a number of areas, with the majority of 1524 year olds studying or working, and almost 3 in 5 (59%) young people aged 1519 feeling happy / very happy with their lives in 2020; similar to 2019 (61%).
In the last two decades the rates of young people engaged in smoking at dangerous levels, daily smoking and recent use of illicit drugs have dropped significantly.
Overall, the percentage of young people aged 1424 who smoke every day is more than halved, from 19.3% in 2001 to 6.8% in 2019.
Deaths among young people in Australia have dropped significantly over the past two decades, with around 1,300 deaths in 2019. Injuries, cancer and diseases of the nervous system were the leading causes of death for young people aged 1524.
“Injury remains the leading cause of death among young people, accounting for 73% of deaths in 201719. Slightly more than half of all deaths from injuries (54%) were intentional, with the remainder classified as intentional unintentional or unspecified, “Ms. Mills said.
This is AIHW’s first comprehensive youth report since 2015. It brings together updated and up-to-date data on Australian youth and offers suggestions on how to fill known information gaps.
Young people were involved in designing pieces of information on three topics of particular importance to them: discrimination, climate change and the well-being of LGBTIQ + youth.
Australian Youth, AIHW:
Provided by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW)
