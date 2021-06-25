United Arab Emirates: 105,676 doses of Covid vaccines administered 24 hours a day – News





The Abu Dhabi government said tourists visiting the capital “are not eligible” for the Covid-19 vaccine.



The UAE has administered 106,676 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 14.9m. This brings the dose rate to 151.06 per 100 people. More than 7,000 bus and public taxi drivers in Abu Dhabi have received the Covid-19 vaccine. On Thursday, the Abu Dhabi government said tourists visiting the capital are not “legal” for the Covid-19 vaccine. An update to the Emirates vaccine booking app led to inaccurate claims that visitors could “fly to get the vaccine”. The vaccine will only be offered to those with expired residency or entry visas, authorities explained. The government mandate would cover new residents, visitors who often arrive on a 30-day tourist visa and have to wait several weeks before obtaining a residence visa, and residents without jobs or in between jobs. In Abu Dhabi, more than 7,000 bus and public taxi drivers have received the Covid-19 vaccine, the Center for Integrated Transport (ITC) announced on Thursday. In total, 7,166 drivers were vaccinated by the end of May, including all 1,460 public bus drivers and 5,706 taxi drivers. Russia on Friday launched its fourth single-dose vaccine against Covid-19, Drita Sputnik. Sputnik Light sets only the first dose of Russia’s main Sputnik V vaccine, which uses a stroke and first booster separated by a gap of at least 21 days. The single-dose Sputnik light will be used as a boost for Russians vaccinated with their first two doses six months ago or more, officials said. Japan said it would ship an additional 2 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam, and agreements were being made to ship 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. Direct donations are coming as rich nations are being pushed to provide more doses for the global Covax vaccine distribution scheme to cover a 200m dose gap. Egypt will allow travelers who have received full doses of approved Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines to enter without taking a PCR test, the health ministry said on Thursday. Travelers must submit certificates coded by the EA that they have received their full doses of one of the six Covid-19 vaccines approved by Egypt and the WHO at least two weeks before their arrival.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos