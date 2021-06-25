Matt Hancock, healthy secretary in Britain, apologizes after being caught in the arms of an aide





Hancock is on fire after The Sun published a story with photos that seem to show him kissing Gina Coladangelo, whom the tabloid claims to be his friend and advisor. The Sun claims the images are from May 6, two weeks before inter-house contact was allowed inside England.

The health secretary issued a statement to reporters Friday in which he called for privacy. “I admit that I have violated the guidelines for social distancing in these circumstances. I have disappointed people and I am very sorry,” he said.

“I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic and I would be grateful for the privacy of my family for this personal matter.”

sun The report has sparked allegations of apparent friendship – a claim the health secretary has previously faced for awarding a contract to a former neighbor for Covid-19 test equipment.

Hancock has been under criticism for months for his treatment of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain, but has managed to get caught up in his role. He has been accused by former prime minister-designate Boris Johnson Dominik Cummings of confusing the coronavirus testing program in the country, as well as lies about the dire situation in care homes and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Hancock has denied the allegations. To date, more than 128,000 people have died in the UK from Covid-19 – the highest death toll in Europe. One of the biggest early failures of the UK response to Covid-19 was in building a test-tracking system. The British government has also been criticized for neglecting care homes, allowing many premises to pass without sufficient PPE, testing and clear guidelines. Cummings gave a damn account of the coronavirus government’s reaction to a seven-hour marathon session before members of parliament in Westminster last month, accusing Downing Street and Hancock of defrauding the British public. The divisive figure, who stepped down from his post last November amid the UK’s second deadly wave of the pandemic, doubled in his criticism of Hancock last week. “As the Prime Minister himself said, Hancock ‘s performance in testing, procurement, PPE [personal protective equipment], care homes etc was “totally unthinkable by the king,” Cummings said in a tweet, sharing a screenshot of what appears to be a WhatsApp exchange with Johnson just days after the UK entered its blockchain. seen full amid a deteriorating outbreak. On March 27, 2020, the same day that Johnson and Hancock both tested positive for coronavirus, Cummings said he sent a message to the prime minister telling him that the pace of coronavirus testing was too slow and that the health minister had cheated government for its ability to speed it up According to the screenshot shared on Cummings blog and Twitter, Johnson replied, “Completely f ** king hopeless.” In another text message a month later, on April 27, when National Health Service staff were running out of critical masks and dresses, Johnson said the PPE shortages were “a disaster” and suggested removing Hancock from procurement of equipment altogether. . “Wtf do we?” Wrote Johnson. I asked last week by Sky News if he was really hopeless, Hancock said, “I do not think so.” Johnson has not commented on WhatsApp messages and his official spokesman said the Prime Minister does not plan to deal with any allegations made. The chaos that engulfed Hancock had already reached such a degree that it even caught the Queen’s attention. The Queen alluded to the health secretary’s concerns Wednesday in her first personal audience with the prime minister in 15 months, informing Johnson that she had spoken to “your secretary of state for health, poor man”. It is unclear whether the comment was a reaction to the heavy burden of managing the country’s coronavirus response, or an acknowledgment of the criticism Hancock has received from Cummings. “I just talked to your secretary of state about health, poor man. He came for private advice. He is full of …” “Beans,” Johnson whispered. “He thinks things are getting better,” said the Queen, to which Johnson replied, “Well, oh, they are, in the sense that we are …” before the video ends abruptly.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos