Over 2,000 in Mumbai are injected with COVID-19, 500 in Kolkata; the investigation is underway-India News, First Post





Mumbai police have arrested 10 people, including two doctors at a private hospital for injecting residents of a city-rich residential complex with a saline solution instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Representative image. AP

Mumbai: Police on Friday said about 2,000 people were given fake injections COVID-19 vaccines in Mumbai, and 500 others – some of them disabled – may have suffered the same fate in a second major city. Vaccination rate rises sharply this week as Central government fires free shots after devastating second COVID-19 waves in April and May. Mumbai police said about 2,000 people who thought they were being vaccinated were actually injected with a saline solution. Ten people have been arrested, including two doctors at a private hospital in the financial center, police said at a news conference, with fraudsters targeting residents of a wealthy housing complex on one occasion. “We (then) found out that eight more camps were organized by this union,” said Vishwas Patil, joint commissioner for law and order. Police recovered Rs 12.4 crore ($ 16,700) in cash which was “fraudulently taken” by the accused. Meanwhile, police in Kolkata have arrested a man posing as a civil servant with a master’s degree in genetics, who reportedly ran up to eight fake vaccination camps. Police said at least 250 people with disabilities and transgender people were injected at one site, and that a total of nearly 500 people may have been given counterfeit blows across the city. Kolkata official Father Ghosh said the seized bottles were incorrectly labeled as containing AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, branded in India as Covishield. “It was discovered that the Covishield label was affixed to another label, that of Amikacin Sulphate 500 mg, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the urinary tract, bones, brain, lungs and blood, among others,” Ghosh said. AFP. The scam came to light after an actress and politician, Mimi Chakraborty, who took a shot at one of the camps to raise awareness, became suspicious and alerted police. Police seized the fake ID cards from the suspect, one from an information ministry official and another as a municipal commissioner. His Kolkata government sports car with stickers. Debashis Barui, a Kolkata health official, said many of those who were injected were now “in a panic” about possible side effects. “If there is an emergency, civilian authorities will set up medical camps in the area to care for those who have had false shots,” Barui told AFP. One of them, Ruma Sikdar, 35, said she felt drowsy and had discomfort in her arm. “What I worry about is how to get the right dose before the third wave hits,” the home manufacturer said. “We did not think this could happen when the world is struggling with the pandemic,” said student Debit Majumdar, who also received the fake blow.

