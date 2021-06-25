Ahead of FATF action in Pakistan, 6 terrorist pillars under the lens of India | India News





NEW DELHI: At a time when the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental body that is discussing ways during a five-day plenary June 21-25 in Paris to strengthen global action against financial flows that fuel crime and terrorism in world, Pakistan continues to remain under the gray list scanner for exporting terror to India.

Sources in India’s counter-terrorism agencies have said that while Pakistan has hinted at repairing their front posts and bunkers along the Line of Control (LC) after the brigade commander-level flag meeting between the Indian and Pakistani armies in Poonch’s Rawalkot, Inputs for Identification Six The terror launch pads in front of Jammu province have once again raised doubts about the rival nation’s intentions to curb terrorism.

Six release plates have been identified along with the LC between Akhnoor in Baramulla.

“Bimbar, Sensa, Barali, Forward Kahuta, Halanshumali and Kel are the areas of terror launch in PoK which are under the lens. The target from Pakistan is missing,” said a senior counterterrorism official.

An undated photo and video accessed by the agencies show Haji Aarif as the commander of the runway in Barali, Poland.

Pakistan has continued to be on the FATF list since June 2018.

DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh on Monday said there was a “good number” of foreign terrorists (FT) present in the Valley, but he hoped that strict infiltration control and understanding on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan would have a positive impact on the situation in the valley.

In a year filled with Covid-induced blockade and severe pandemic measures, the Security Forces in 2020 still conducted more than 100 successful counter-terrorism operations killing 225 terrorists, of whom 90 took place in Kashmir and 13 in Jammu at least, Singh had said at the annual press conference last December.

The results of the FATF plenary session are expected to be published at the end of the meeting.

“The FATF will finalize key reports, including money laundering and environmental crime, financing of ethnically and racially motivated terrorism, and two reports exploring the possibilities that technology can offer to improve anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing efforts. will finalize its second 12-month review of the implementation of the revised FATF Standards for Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers and guidelines on risk assessment and mitigation of proliferation financing, “the FATF said in a pre-conference statement. for the press on Friday.

Delegates to the FATF plenary session are also discussing assessments of Japan and South Africa ‘s measures to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as progress made by some jurisdictions identified as posing a risk to the financial system.

Both India and Pakistan, occasionally in the recent past, have increased the operational readiness of field formations across border areas.

In the first week of June, Pakistan Army (COAS) Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the field training area near Kotli in PoK for a Tashkeer-e-Jabal Corps-level drill, which coincides with the mega drill. of mountain warfare by the Indian army 10 Troops to oppose any offer from the enemy.







