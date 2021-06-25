China’s Rapid Military Evolution ‘Shocking’, Says NATO Senior Officer





A senior NATO official has warned of China’s “shocking” military development and growing diplomatic influence as the transatlantic alliance toughens its stance on Beijing. Air Marshall Chief Sir Stuart Peach, who is stepping down on Friday after three years as chairman of NATO’s military committee, told Times Financial that the 30 member states of the alliance needed to do more to decide what China’s military ambitions might mean to them. FT The interview, published on Friday, comes as tensions simmer between China and the West, amid a Washington-Beijing trade war, heightened military aggression and a string of espionage attacks. Peach said: “It is quite shocking how quickly China has built ships, how much China has modernized its air force, how much it has invested in the internet and other forms of information management, not so much face recognition. “I think it’s very important to keep an eye on that. What do you do if you are a leader in China with a big powerful modernized force? You put it, you move it around.” At their summit in Brussels on June 14, NATO leaders accused China of violating the international order, claiming that Beijing was spreading disinformation, expanding its nuclear arsenal and working with Russia. A few days ago, President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders accused China of human rights abuses, citing attacks on democracy in Hong Kong, increasing influence over Taiwan, and Beijing’s treatment of Uighur Muslims. A Chinese defense official reacted Thursday, saying his country’s rise “can not be stopped by anyone”. Peach, who was formerly the British Army’s defense chief, also noted Beijing ‘s growing diplomatic presence, including its “big” embassy in Brussels, home of NATO and the European Union. “You have these big traces of embassies now with very large defensive sections, often populated by generals officers. And then you just observe, as I would observe after almost 50 years of service, what is it all about?” he said FT. Peach said Beijing’s joint operations with Moscow had evolved from “relatively small” to “large drills and training opportunities” in recent years. He dismissed the idea that the two countries were moving towards a strategic partnership, however, citing the Arctic region where he could not see “long-term harmony” between Beijing and Moscow. The melting of Arctic ice will pave a northern sea route, accelerating China’s maritime passage to Europe, increasing its trade activity, and opening up access to untapped natural energy and mineral resources. Peach warned that this could increase competition with Russia. Tensions have risen in recent weeks between Washington and Beijing. On Wednesday, the Chinese military protested the presence of a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Taiwan Strait. It was the sixth time an American warship had sailed across the waters since Biden took office. Earlier in June, China sent 28 fighter jets to Taiwan’s air defense identification zone – its largest recent show of force in the region.

