The Philippines provides $ 400 million in World Bank loans for financial sector reforms





The World Bank approved a new $ 400 million loan to the Philippines which will be used to support financial sector reforms as the country recovers from the pandemic. The First Financial Sector Development Policy Financing Loan is the first of two World Bank programs aimed at strengthening the stability of the country’s financial sector and expanding financial inclusion for firms and individuals. It also aims to promote disaster risk financing that will ultimately benefit the national budget, businesses and life. In addition to providing timely financial resources to support government financing needs, financial sector reforms supported under this loan will help meet the immediate needs of individuals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises under pressure, Ndiame Diop , The World Bank Director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, said in a statement. Mr Diop said a strong and inclusive financial sector would be an essential support for the economic recovery from the pandemic. The health crisis, the economic impact of restraint measures and the global slowdown have increased the urgency for reform, not only to ensure financial sector stability or financial inclusion, but also to support economic recovery and minimize the impact of future shocks, especially on the poor and vulnerable segments of the population, he said. The World Bank loan will support reforms to improve the capacity of Bangkok Central Philippines to supervise lenders; enforcing local insurance laws in line with global standards; and ensure the long-term availability of loans to small businesses. It will also support programs to increase financial inclusion and digitalization of financial services. Using financial technology to improve access to finance by small and medium-sized enterprises will help address urgent liquidity problems, thus limiting closures and bankruptcies and preventing widespread layoffs, Mr Diop said. Meanwhile, the loan will also be used to support the establishment of public-private partnerships to provide a comprehensive approach to disaster risk insurance for businesses as they adapt to the impact of disasters caused by climate change. The World Bank has lent $ 3.67 billion to the government since April 8, based on data from the Department of Finance. – LWTNoble

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos