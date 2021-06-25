Lava flows from the crater as Indonesia’s Merapi Mountain erupts





Vehicles pass as Mount Merapi appears in the background, in Sleman, on Friday, June 25, 2021. Indonesia’s most volatile volcano erupted on Friday, releasing clusters of ash high into the air and sending streams of gas lava flowing down the slopes of saj. Credit: AP Photo / Slamet Riyadi

Indonesia’s most volatile volcano erupted on Friday, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending lava currents with glowing gas clouds flowing down its slopes. No casualties were reported. Clouds of hot ash hit 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) into the sky and an avalanche of lava and spilled gas poured down the shaky slopes of Mount Merapi up to 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) at least six times since the morning when the volcano roared and roared , said Hanik Humaida, head of the Yogyakarta Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation. A series of strong pyroclastic flows were released from the actively rising lava dome in the crater of the inner peak of the 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) high volcano, Humaida said. Pyroclastic flow is a volcanic phenomenon involving turbulent and hot avalanches of hot rocks of lava, ash and volcanic gases mixed together. She described the volcano’s lava dome rising rapidly, causing hot lava and gas clouds to flow down its slopes. Parts of the lava dome were collapsing, sending rocks and ash to the southwest flank of the volcano. Ash covered several surrounding villages and towns, she said. Mount Merapi has seen an increase in volcanic activity in recent weeks, and ash dams stretched about 1.8 kilometers (1.2 miles) southwest of the volcano before dawn, Humaida said. Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise the alert status of Merapi, which was already at the second highest level of four levels since it began erupting last November. Hot clouds of volcanic material descend on the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Indonesia on Friday, June 25, 2021. Indonesia’s most volatile volcano erupted on Friday, releasing ash plumes high into the air and sending lava currents through clouds of gas flowing through its slopes. Credit: AP Photo / Slamet Riyadi

Villagers living on the fertile slopes of Merap are advised to stay 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crater mouth and should be aware of the danger of lava, the agency said. The volcano is on the densely populated island of Java near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of the more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia and has erupted continuously with lava and gas clouds recently. The last major Merap eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped seismic decay lines around the ocean.







