With only one passenger, the Air India plane flies to Dubai from Amritsar





UAE-based Indian businessman SP Singh Oberoi was pleasantly surprised when he had the whole plane to himself when he boarded the Air Indias flight from Amritsar to Dubai with an economy class ticket in hand. Oberoi, who holds a gold visa allowing a 10-year long stay in the UAE, was the only passenger on the national Dubai-operated three-hour flight departing from Amritsar at around 3.45am on Wednesday , said an official. During the flight, he took pictures with the crew members and walked up and down the plane many times without any hindrance. Air India did not respond to PTIs’ request for a statement on the matter. This was the third time in the last five weeks that a flight to Dubai had only one passenger. Sometimes in life situations we have the opportunity to appreciate life. Highly appreciate the UAE and India Government for making it a memorable trip, thank Air India for special services, you made it absolutely a wonderful trip.@airindiain https://t.co/DPF3tprNUm SP Singh Oberoi (@SPSOberoi) June 24, 2021 On May 19, a 40-year-old man named Bhavesh Javeri was the only passenger on the Emirates Mumbai-Dubai flight. Three days later, another man named Oswald Rodrigues was the only passenger on the Air Indias flight Mumbai-Dubai. Flights on India-Dubai routes were one of the most lucrative for carriers in pre-pandemic times due to high demand. However, since the beginning of the pandemic, traffic on India-Dubai lines has taken a huge hit. India and its aviation sector were particularly shaken during April and May this year due to the second wave of pandemics, which is currently receding. India suspended its scheduled international flights on March 23, 2020, when the first wave hit the country. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under the air bubble pacts formed with about 27 countries since July 2020. Flights between India and the UAE have also operated under an air bubble adjustment. Accordingly, restricted flights may be operated between two countries with restrictions.







