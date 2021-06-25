Connect with us

International

Weather in Edmonton: Hot, hottest, hottest. The Edmonton heat wave begins

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 


Cleaning. The wind blows northwest at 20 km / h blowing 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 29.

Article author:

Allison Pelech

A full moon with strawberries rises behind Edmonton city center on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
A full moon with strawberries rises behind Edmonton city center on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photo by Ian Kucerak /Postmedia

A look at today’s Edmonton weatherEnvironment Canada.

Today begins what may be our hottest week ever.

Today will be the coolest day, with an altitude of 27 degrees, and temperatures rise as we continue throughout the week. The forecast is calling for a 38-day high on Tuesday. 38 degrees? You must be joking!

For those who will spend time outdoors, do not forget to wear a hat, drink plenty of water, dress in light colors, find shades whenever you can and use sunscreen.

Take care of everyone there.

[email protected]

Today’s forecast

Sot: Cleaning. The wind blows northwest at 20 km / h blowing 40 this morning. High 27. Humidex 29. UV index 10 or very high.

Tonight: Clearly. The wind in the northwest 20 km / h blowing at 40 making it light this evening. Low 17.

Neser: Sunny Wind blows northwest 20 km / h in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Dawn: 5:06 a.m. MDT

Sunset: 10:08 pm MDT

Normal

High Average: 22 C

Low average: 11 C

YESTERDAY

Max: 25.8 C

Min: 15.3 C

Total rainfall: 0.0mm

On this day (1996-2019)

Highest temperature: 29.6C in 2015

Lowest temperature: 7.7C in 1996

Eye In Edmonton

This space is dedicated to some of the great and interesting photos taken by Postmedia photographers while they were around the city.

Browse our archived Eye On Edmonton galleries.

Follow Postmedia photographers on Twitter.

The sun sets near a bird nest along Highway 44 west of Edmonton on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
The sun sets near a bird nest along Highway 44 west of Edmonton on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photo by Ian Kucerak /Postmedia
Photographer Dennis Birkholz focuses his camera with a 600mm lens while taking some nature photos at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton on Thursday 24 June 2021.
Photographer Dennis Birkholz focuses his camera with a 600mm lens while taking some nature photos at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton on Thursday 24 June 2021. Photo by Larry Wong /Postmedia
A man makes several sand blasts on the sidewalk in front of the Edmonton Congress Center in Edmonton on Thursday 24 June 2021.
A man makes several sand blasts on the sidewalk in front of the Edmonton Congress Center in Edmonton on Thursday 24 June 2021. Photo by Larry Wong /Postmedia
The child plays in the North Saskatchewan River under the Walterdale Bridge on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Edmonton.
The child plays in the North Saskatchewan River under the Walterdale Bridge on Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Edmonton. Photo by Greg Southam /Postmedia



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: