Tibet takes the first bullet train, connecting Lhasa with the border with India





This will be the second railway line connecting Tibet with the back land, after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway already open.



China on Friday began operating the first line of bullet trains in Tibet, connecting Lhasa with Nyingchi near the border with Arunachal Pradesh. China State Railway Group said the 435km line, on which construction began in 2014, has a projected speed of 160 kilometers per hour and would connect the capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region with the border town of Nyingchi with a journey time of three half an hour. Over 90% of the runway is 3,000 meters above sea level, state media quoted the railway group as saying and the line is the first high-speed electrified railway (HSR) line, as China refers to lead trains, in Tibet. China has the longest HSR network in the world. The Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway is one of several major infrastructure projects recently completed in Tibets southern and southeastern counties near the Arunachal border. Last month, China completed the construction of a strategically important highway through the Grand Canyon of the Yarlung Zangbo River, as it is called Brahmaputra in Tibet. This is the second important road to cross the Medog district bordering Arunachal, the official Xinhua reported the news agency, which directly connects the city of Pad in Nyingchi with Baibung in Medog district. The Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway is part of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway line connecting the two provincial capitals, another strategic project deemed crucial for President Xi Jinping to officially launch and described by the Chinese leader as a major step in maintaining unity. national and an important movement in promoting the economic and social development of the western region. This will be the second railway line connecting Tibet with the back land, after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway already open. The first section of the new line, from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, to Yaan, was completed in December 2018, while work on the 1,011 km Yaan-Nyingchi line will compete with the entire railway line by 2030. Zhu Weiqun, a senior party official formerly in charge of Tibetan politics, was quoted as saying by state media the railway would help “transport advanced equipment and technology from the rest of China to Tibet and export domestic products”. If a scenario of a crisis occurs at the border, he said, “the railway could act as a ‘fast track’ for the delivery of strategic materials.”

