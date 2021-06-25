IN the morning of June 17th, China launched its long-awaited Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, transporting three Chinese astronauts or taikonauts to the main Tianhe module. The module itself was launched in late April, forming part of the permanent Tiangong space station, which is planned to remain in orbit for the next ten years.

The construction of chinas of its space station stems from the exclusion of nations from International Space Station, a result of U.S. concerns over technology transfers that could boost China ‘s military capabilities. Unwavering in this, China has advanced with its space programs and alliances. Since then, the country has demonstrated that the Chinese space technology brand is reputable and can hold its own in the international arena.

An impressive record of extraordinary space effort is not the only thing that distinguishes the Chinas space brand from other national players. The government and affiliated organizations have made joint efforts to create a unique Chinese space culture alongside the country’s advances in space technology. While the target audience for many of these cultural creations remains internal, Chinas spatial ambitions target global audiences in a variety of ways.

Legendary beginnings

Perhaps the clearest example of this is the naming of these programs after traditional Chinas roots.

Name Tiangong translates as Heavenly Palace. This was the abode of the deity who holds supreme authority over the universe in Chinese mythology, the Celestial Rulers. The name is especially apt for a Chinese space station, which acts as a house in the skies for the country taikonauts. Meaning of Shenzhou, the missions that taikonauts undertake in space, is Divine Vessel, who is also a homophone for an ancient name for China, the Divine Land.

Chinas lunar exploration missions, meanwhile, have been named after legends The change of the moon goddess. The tale goes that Change flew from Earth to the Moon after stealing the elixir of immortality from her husband, Hou Yi.

According to Chinese mythology, Change continues to live on the Moon with her rabbit companion, who spends his time hitting the elixir of immortality in a mortar for the goddess. The rabbit is known as Yutu, or Jade Rabbit. Chinas two lunar rovers, the second of which became the first to land on the far side of the Moon in 2019, are named after him.

A key component of this lunar landing mission was Queqiao, a communication satellite. It was named after the myth of the Magpie Bridge, which joins Cowherd and Daughter Weaver beyond the extension of the Milky Way in a romantic story. The satellite acted as a vital communication bridge between the Change mission components and the Chinas mission control center.

Linking China’s traditional past with its forward-looking space activities serves to strengthen the identity of these space programs as visibly Chinese.

In connection with these achievements with the cultural heritage of the country, they are presented not only as copies of their ancestors of spatial power, but as developed by national talents and advances. They also serve as a reminder that while programs target the farthest space, China’s future will never be detached from its national and cultural roots.

Moreover, these legendary names are a signal to the international community that space is not the exclusive domain of Western historical figures like Apollo or Artemis, but that it also belongs to the bloodline of the Chinese people.

The future of china in fiction

In recent years, numerous China-based corporations have launched space-themed commercial products and promotional campaigns in collaboration with China’s official space organizations, from fashion brands at KFC. But perhaps the most obvious promotion of China’s space ambitions is in the movies.

In 2019, the science-fiction film Toka Endacake u lirua. The film was well received and advertised by the international media platforms of the states as a thing to be seen.

Director Frant Gwo has talked about the importance of the message behind the film, claiming that Chinas’s way of thinking about space is extremely different from US ideologies. According to Gwo, while the US dreams of eventually leaving Earth to move to other planets, the Chinese space dream is to improve life on Earth through the use of space resources. The film promotes the idea that we should not try to escape from our planet, but rather, we should try to protect it.

While most commercial space-themed products remain targeted at a domestic market, Chinese science fiction is becoming increasingly popular abroad. Books such as The problem of three bodies by Liu Cixin, who wrote the short story from which the Wandering Land was adapted, Folding Beijing by Hao Jingfang, which is also being adapted for the screen, and Redemption of Time from Baoshu have all arrived as translations.

Recognized by politicians as a potentially powerful tool for promoting state-approved narratives, government bodies have encouraged Chinese science-fiction filmmakers to include narratives that adapt to broader ideological and technological ambition regimes.

The fantastic aspect of science fiction can explain why the genre is promoted internationally first over other commercial products featuring images of current Chinese space missions. Unlike Chinas it enhances skills in space, which they are viewed as a threat from the US, developments in countries’ imaginary spaces pose no real-life risk. Able to incorporate the backdrop of a technologically powerful China into entertaining and engaging narratives, such stories allow foreign audiences to engage with the idea of ​​China as a spatial power without the kind of political discourse that surrounds its real spatial activities.

Eventually, a foreign audience may begin to grow better with the notion of China as a world technological leader. And this, in turn, may develop an interest in the activities of the Chinese national space program.