Cases of child abuse and sexual abuse increased in Cornwall in the pandemic

The number of child abuse and sexual abuse cases has increased in Cornwall and Devon during the pandemic.

Its police force investigated 30 cases of disorderly or domestic sexual offenses last year, from just one in 2019 and eight in 2018 and 2017.

There were 12 investigations in Cornwall and 18 in Devon.

It is feared the blockage may have left some vulnerable children in the hands of predatory family members.

This could have been exacerbated by the closure of schools because teachers would not have been able to spot signs of abuse and intervene.

Michael Sheath, of the Child Sexual Abuse charity, the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, said: “Most child sexual abuse takes place within the family and many victims of child sexual abuse are abused by someone living with a brother, father or stepfather.

So it is not surprising that for some children the blockage has made these situations much worse as they are stuck at home with the person hurting them.

Protective adults need to know where the dangers to children are not from foreign danger, but from people the child knows.



So far only three of these 30 possible offenses have resulted in the suspects being charged or receiving a subpoena.

Police have sent one to another agency for further investigation and decided the two should not be prosecuted because it would not be in the public interest.

Another 15 will remain unenforced, but this is due to evidence issues and victims who do not want to take the case further.

There are nine violations still awaiting a result.

This increase in cases is not repeated across the country where in recent years incest or domestic sexual offenses decreased by 5%, from 917 complaints in 2019 to 873 in 2020.

But this is not necessarily because there was a real decline in these types of crimes. It is possible that fewer cases were received and reported, so more abuses continued behind closed doors.

Some perpetrators may have thought that their victim had nowhere to go and that they would be able to escape with their crime, Mr. Sheath added.

[Protective adults] they also need to know how to spot the warning signs of abuse and where to turn for help if they have any concerns.

Better yet it is better to seek support for a concern than to ignore it and hope it disappears, we should not leave it to the children to protect themselves.



Signs of child sexual abuse Source: National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children When a child or young person is sexually abused, they are coerced or cheated into sexual activities. They may not realize that what is happening is abuse or that it is wrong. And they may be afraid to tell anyone. Sexual abuse can happen anywhere and can happen in person or online. It is never the children’s fault that they have been sexually abused, it is important to make sure the children know this. Emotional and behavioral signs to look for: avoiding being alone with or intimidated by people or a person they know

language or sexual behavior you would not expect them to know

having nightmares or bed bugs

alcohol or drug abuse

self-injury

changes in eating habits or developing a eating problem

changes in their mood, feelings of nervousness and anger, or anything extraordinary Physical signs to look for: spending much more or much less time than usual online, sending messages, playing games or using social media

look distant, upset or angry after using the internet or sending messages

being secretive about who they are talking to and what they are doing online or on their cell phone

having lots of new phone numbers, texts or email addresses on their mobile phone, laptop or tablet If you are worried about a child, even if you are unsure, contact the NSPCC helpline to speak with one of its counselors. Call them at 0808 800 5000, [email protected] fill them out online form.

