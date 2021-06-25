DoD launches project to quickly move AI from labs to combat in the real world

To listen to the Federal News Edition on your phone or mobile device, sign up for PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best desktop listening experience can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The Department of Defense has a new plan to speed up its adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. The AI ​​and Data Acceleration Initiative (ADA), launched this week, aims to ensure that the DoD not only works with AI in environments, but by transposing it into practical applications in combat commands around the world.

Within the next 30 days, the department plans to begin sending teams of data experts to all 11 of its geographic and functional commands. Their first task will be to evaluate their local repositories of information, including cataloging the data sources that commanders currently use to make decisions, and that AI algorithms can potentially help.

We chose combat commands specifically because they are real decision environments, and as in any large enterprise, if you are going to use artificial intelligence and start bringing in data-driven tools, you need to understand your data, you need to clean up your data, and you should get the data where you want it, Lieutenant General Michael Groen, director of the DoDs Joint Center for Artificial Intelligence, told reporters Thursday Combat Commanders and their headquarters are built to fight as a joint force. They are not built to do those technical functions, so they need help.

Next, within about 90 days, the DoD will deploy a second set of flying crews to begin work on the actual application of the algorithms to those newly cured data.

Groen said the objectives are twofold: The first is to give combat commanders some AI-assisted decision-making tools. The second is to teach the department to fully implement AI on war problems in the real world, within the same overseas bureaucracies where they would have to work during a potential conflict in the future.

You can do it in a lab, but when you present that lab-tested ability to the warrior commander or someone on the tactical edge, you will understand, Holy cow, the delay here is terrible, or, Holy cow, reliability and timing of server work I require is not enough, he said. By doing this experimentation in places where we expect our algorithms to work, we can help inform network updates, architectural updates, or the architecture of things that need to be completely rebuilt in a data-driven environment.

And the department expects those AI implementation teams to operate on a longer-term basis than the initial data clearance teams. They were created to add new capabilities to combat commands on an incremental basis, an approach that the DoD compares to modern software engineering.

Kathleen Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense, said the teams will need to be careful of planned operational commands, but the DoD wants AI experimentation to be a regular pace of military exercises commanders already perform.

As we complete these episodic exercises and experiments, we aim to leave behind the skills in our sequel, she told a JAIC sponsored conference earlier this week. True to our software engineering thinking, we aim to gain skills iteratively and rapidly in other combat command environments with similar challenges. This will ultimately produce data and operational platforms designed for real-time data aggregation, automated command and control tasks, and autonomous system integration. This will allow data to flow through geographic and functional commands.

And once that starts to happen, department heads think they will have building blocks for large-scale data management and automation platforms that can serve the entire DoD.

From generation to generation[ing] centralized and scalable data, we will accelerate the gains we will have from AI lending, Hicks said. The ADA initiative recognizes the challenges it faces and provides a systematic approach to utilizing data and AI. Creates a concrete way forward for a mission space that has often seemed more rhetoric than action.

The work that the new ADA teams will do is not just focused on data management and technical issues.

Groen said the department wants to use the process to find answers to a wide range of challenges that have so far held AI and machine learning from large-scale implementation across military services.

And it is quite possible that the detection process will provide ammunition to support at least some DoD IT policy reviews.

Perhaps it is insufficient to have an Authority structure to Operate where to make decisions about what might go in what network in a highly controversial manner. This is something we may want to update, he said. This is the kind of thing we hope to do. We want to understand policy barriers, cultural barriers, technical barriers, network barriers. We can write design documents and build AI in the lab forever. But until we can actually use them in environments where they will be expected to operate, we would not know for sure and that is unacceptable to us.