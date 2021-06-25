The government announces tax exemptions for Covid-19 treatment, death. Details here

The center has announced tax exemptions to stimulate employers and members of the public to help people with Covid-19 treatment costs and also those who have lost their relatives to the virus.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Anurag Thakur confirmed the development. He said, The amount paid for the treatment of an employee by an employer or any other person in 2019-2020 and thereafter will not be taxed.

The Ministry of Finance issued a detailed notice regarding the tax exemptions. According to the ministry, any amount spent by anyone for treating an employee or someone else would be tax-free. In simple terms, the person paying for the treatment and the beneficiary of the payment will not face tax liability

TAX EXCLUSION ON COVID-19 TREATMENT, DEATH

The government said many taxpayers have received financial assistance from their employers and benefactors to cover their expenses incurred in treating Covid-19. She has announced that there will be no tax liability for such amounts.

In order to ensure that no income tax liability arises in this account, it has been decided to provide income tax exemption for the amount received by a taxpayer for medical treatment from an employer or a person for the treatment of Covid-19 during FY 2019 -20 and subsequent years, said the announcement of the finance ministries.

The government also said the former gratuity received from family members of individuals who died due to Covid-19 would be exempt from income tax.

Unfortunately, some taxpayers have lost their lives due to Covid-19. Employers and benefactors of such taxpayers had extended financial assistance to their family members so that they could face the difficulties that arise due to the sudden loss of their winning family member, a senior ministry official said. of finance.

In order to provide relief to the family members of such a taxpayer, it has been decided to provide an exemption from income tax payment of ex-gratuity received from the family members of a person by the employer of such a person or from another person during the death of the person on behalf of Covid-19 during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years, he added.

According to the notice, the exemption will be allowed without any limit on the amount received by the employer, while the exemption will be limited to Rs 10 lakh in total for the amount received by any other person.

The necessary legislative changes to the above decisions will be proposed in due course, the ministry said.

MAIN TERMS EX EXTENDED

In addition to announcing tax exemptions, the ministry has also extended some key tax compliance deadlines. In view of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, taxpayers are facing concerns in meeting certain tax compliance requirements and also in filing a response to various notices. In order to ease the burden of taxpayer compliance during this difficult time, relief is being provided, the ministry said.

The most important extension of the term involves the connection of the PAN and the Aadhaar card. Hasht prolonged by three months. Moreover, the time to invest in residential homes for tax deduction has been extended for more than three months and Vivad’s interest-free Viswas payment has been extended by 2 months from June 30 to August 31.

The government instead of using direct benefits has created incentives for people who want to help people and employees in times of crisis, said a senior finance ministry official.

Speaking to India Today TV, a CII member said relaxation in compliance deadlines was necessary as a large part of the country was under a high degree of restrictions and businesses and individuals were facing a difficult time for meet deadlines.

The announced relaxations are as follows:

1) Objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and the Assessment Officer under section 144C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as the Act) for which the final filing date under this section is 1 June , 2021 or later, may be submitted within the time provided in that part or until 31 August 2021, whichever is later.

2) Tax Deduction Statement for the last quarter of the Financial Year 2020-21, required to be supplied on or before May 31, 2021 under Rule 31A of the Income Tax Rules, 1962 (hereinafter referred to as the Rules), e extended until June 30, 2021 with Circular no. 9 of 2021, may be issued on or before 15 July 2021.

3) Tax Certificate Deducted at Source in Form No. 16, is required to be delivered to the employee by June 15, 2021 under Rule 31 of the Rules, extended until July 15, 2021 by Circular no. 9 of 2021, can be furnished on or before July 31, 2021.

4) Income Statement paid or credited by an investment fund to the holder of his unit in Form no. 64D for the Previous Year 2020-21, which is required to be submitted on or before June 15, 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended until June 30, 2021 by Circular no. 9 of 2021, may be issued on or before 15 July 2021.

5) Income statement paid or credited by an investment fund to the holder of his unit in Form no. 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21, is required to be submitted on or before June 30, 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended until July 15, 2021 video Circular no. 9 of 2021, can be submitted on July 31 or 2021.

6) Request under Sections 10 (23C), 12AB, 35 (1) (ii) / (IIa) / (iii) and 80G of the Act in Form No. 10A / Form No. 10AB, for registration / temporary registration / intimacy / approval / temporary approval of Trusts / Institutions / Research Associations, etc., required to be made on or before 30 June 2021, may be made on or before 31 August , 2021.

7) Compliance to be made by taxpayers such as investment, deposit, payment, purchase, acquisition, construction or other operations, with any name given, in order to claim any exemption under the provisions contained in Articles 54 to 54 GB of The Act, for which the last date of such compliance falls between 1 April 2021 to 29 September 2021 (both inclusive days), may expire on or before 30 September 2021.

8) Quarterly Statement in Form No. The 15CC to be submitted by the authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, required to be submitted on or before July 15, 2021 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, may be furnished on July 31 or 2021.

9) Statement of Reconciliation in Form no. 1 for Fiscal Year 2020-21, which is required to be deposited on or before June 30, 2021, may be filed on or before July 31, 2021.

10) Annual Statement required to be provided according to sub-section (5) of Article 9A of the Law from the investment fund eligible in Form no. 3CEK for Financial Year 2020-21, which is required to be deposited on or before June 29, 2021, may be issued on or before July 31, 2021.

11) Uploading the statements received from the recipients in Form no. 15G / 15H during the quarter ending June 30, 2021, which is required to be charged on July 15 or 2021, may be charged until August 31, 2021.

12) Exercising the option to withdraw the pending application (filed before the Standing Income Tax Settlement Commission) under sub-section (1) of Section 245M of Law No. Form no. 34BB, which is required to be exercised on or before June 27, 2021, may be exercised on July 31, or 2021.

13) The last date of Aadhaar’s association with PAN under section 139AA of the Act, which was extended earlier on June 30, 2021 is further extended to September 30, 2021.

14) The deadline for payment of the amount under Vivad se Vishwas (without additional amount) which was extended earlier on June 30, 2021 extends further to August 31, 2021.

15) The deadline for payment of the amount under Vivad se Vishwas (with an additional amount) was announced on October 31, 2021.

16) The time limit for passing the appraisal order which was previously extended on June 30, 2021 extends further to September 30, 2021.

17) The deadline for passing the penalty order which was extended earlier on June 30, 2021 extends further to September 30, 2021.

18) The time limit for processing the drawback return that was previously extended to June 30, 2021 is further extended to September 30, 2021.