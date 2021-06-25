UN urges Israel to immediately stop expanding solutions | News from the Israel-Palestine conflict

The United Nations on Thursday accused Israel of flagrant violations of international law by expanding settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, demanding that the new governments of the countries stop their expansion immediately.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland reported on the implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that the declared solutions have no legal validity. The global body called for a ban on settlement expansion, which jeopardizes the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

Wennesland said at a conference for the council on Guterres’ 12-page report that he was very concerned about Israel’s approval of a plan to add 540 housing units to the Har Homa settlement in East Jerusalem as well as the establishment of settlement posts. He said this is also illegal under Israeli law.

I underline again, in no uncertain way, that Israeli settlements constitute a flagrant violation of United Nations resolutions and international law, the UN envoy said.

They are a major obstacle to achieving a two-state solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace.

The progress of all settlement activity should cease immediately, Wennesland said.

Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories are considered illegal under international law and by many in the international community. Between 600,000 and 750,000 Israeli settlers live in more than 250 illegal settlements (130 official, 120 unofficial) in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel opposes its settlements are illegal.

Both Guterres and Wennesland also called on Israeli authorities to end the demolition of Palestinian homes and other property and relocate Palestinians to another point of fire, and to approve plans that would allow these communities to build legally and to address their development needs.

Israel’s plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians from the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem last month sparked protests across the Palestinian territories as well as inside Israel by its Palestinian citizens.

Hamas, which rules the besieged Gaza Strip, fired rockets into Israel against the relocation of Palestinians and the attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the third holiest by Israeli forces after Israel ignored a deadline to withdraw its forces from mosque complex. Israel then launched an 11-day war in the enclave of two million people that has been under a 14-year land, air and sea blockade.

End violence against civilians

The December 2016 resolution, which the United States abstained from in the final weeks of the Obama administration, also called for immediate steps to prevent all acts of violence against civilians and called on Israel and the Palestinians to restrain and abstain. from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric.

He also called on all parties to start negotiations on final status issues and called for intensified international and regional diplomatic efforts to help end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and reach a two-state solution where Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace.

Guterres and Wennesland made it clear that four and a half years after the adoption of the resolutions, none of these calls have been met.

Wennesland said the period between March and June covered in the report witnessed an alarming increase in the level of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, including hostilities between Israel and factions in Gaza on a scale and intensity not seen in years.

Fragile ceasefire

The UN Middle East envoy said the cessation of hostilities following the recent 11-day Israeli attack on Gaza remains very fragile, adding that the United Nations is working closely with Israel, the Palestinians and partners including Egypt to strengthen a ceasefire, allow humanitarian aid to enter the emergency and stabilize the situation in Gaza.

The Israeli military offensive in Gaza The worst escalation of fighting since 2014 has killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children. Thirteen people were killed in Israel, including two children.

The Israeli attacks also destroyed 1,148 homes and commercial units in Gaza and partially damaged another 15,000, leaving more than 100,000 civilians displaced in UN-run schools and other host communities.

Hamas has demanded a significant easing of the 14-year-old Israeli blockade on the two-million-strong enclave, dubbed an open-air prison by the UN. Half the population in Gaza lives in poverty.

Israel has said it will not tolerate relatively minor attacks from Gaza, including the launch of incendiary balloons, which triggered Israeli airstrikes last week.

“I urge all parties to refrain from taking unilateral steps and provocations, to take steps to reduce tensions and to allow these efforts to succeed,” Wennesland told the council. Everyone must do their part to facilitate ongoing discussions to stabilize the situation on the ground and avoid another devastating escalation in Gaza.

He called on all Palestinian factions to make serious efforts to secure the reunification of Gaza and the West Bank under a single, legitimate, democratic, national government, saying Gaza must remain part of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution. states.

During the reporting period from March to June, Guterres said 295 Palestinians, including 42 women and 73 children, were killed by Israeli security forces and 10,149 were injured during demonstrations, search and arrest operations, airstrikes, bombings and incidents. others in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

The UN chief said 90 members of the Israeli security forces and 857 Israeli civilians were injured by Palestinians during the same period in incidents in which stones and firebombs were thrown, indiscriminate firing of rockets and mortars, and other incidents.