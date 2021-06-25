Covid-19 Delta variant discovered in 85 nations: WHO | World News





The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is expected to become a predominant descent if current trends continue, the World Health Organization has warned, as it was reported in 85 countries and continues to be detected in more countries around the world. A weekly update released on June 22 by the WHO said that globally, the Alpha variant has been reported in 170 countries, territories or areas, Beta in 119 countries, Gamma in 71 countries and Delta in 85 countries. Delta, now reported in 85 countries, continues to report on new locations in all WHO regions, 11 of which were newly reported in the last two weeks, the update said. The WHO said the four current closely monitored variants of the concern – Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta – are widespread and have been detected in all WHO regions. The Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than the Alpha variant, and is expected to become a dominant descent if current trends continue. Danish health officials have urged football fans who took part in the European Championship match between Denmark and Belgium at Parken Stadium on June 17 to be tested for coronavirus after finding at least three people who later tested positive for the Delta variant. Brazil set a record for daily Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with 115,228 new cases identified within 24 hours, the health ministry said. During the same period, 2,392 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 507,109. Brazil is the second worst-hit country in the world, after the United States. Method found to detect Covid by phone swabs Experts said they have developed a non-invasive method that can quickly detect Covid-19 using samples taken from smartphone screens. Researchers from University College London in the UK analyzed swabs from mobile screens rather than directly from humans. The method, described in eLife magazine, detected the virus in the phones of 81-100% of contagious people with a high viral load. A car is being developed by Diagnosis Biotech, a Chilean beginner. Trump hoped Bolton would get the Covid: Guardian report The Guardian website reported that a forthcoming book claims that former US President Donald Trump had hoped the coronavirus would one day bring out John Bolton, his former national security adviser with whom he did not get along. The book, called The Nightmare Screenplay, was written by The Washington Posts Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta and will give readers a vivid picture of former US presidents addressing Covid-19 and other issues during his presidency, the report says. news.

