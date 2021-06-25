5 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornadoes in the Czech Republic





Posted: 25 June 2021 / 08:27 AM CDT

/ Updated: June 25, 2021 / 08:35 PM CDT View from the rubble after a tornado hit the village of Moravska Nova Ves in the district of Hodon, South Moravia, Czech Republic, on Thursday, June 24, 2021. A rare tornado hit towns and villages in the southeastern part of the country, injuring about 150 people and injuring hundreds of houses. About 200 police officers have been deployed in the region to assist rescue workers. (Vaclav Salek / CTK through AP)

PRAGUE (AP) A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the Czech Republic modern history has shattered the southeast of the country, killing at least five people and injuring hundreds, rescue services and police said on Friday. The tornado was affected late Thursday as strong storms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages suffered extensive damage that included buildings turned into rubble and cars overturned. The storms were accompanied by hail, which in some cases was as large as tennis balls. Hrusky Deputy Mayor Marek Babisz told Czech public radio that half of his town was completely gone. The church is without a tower, the primary school has no roof and no insulation, only the walls are left of what was home… it is really terrible. About 360 additional police officers were sent to the area, along with army personnel. Rescue teams from across the country, joined by counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia, were using drones, helicopters and holiday dogs to search the rubble. Police said at least five people were found dead, but regional government chief Jan Grolich said the death toll was likely to rise. It is a great tragedy, said Prime Minister Andrej Babis. Babis was in Brussels to attend an EU summit and was planning to visit the grieving region later Friday. He said he had asked the EU for help. I would like to comfort the families of the victims, Babis said. We. Will do everything we can to help people because it is a real apocalypse. He said about 2,000 buildings were damaged. Over 40,000 households remain without electricity in the southeast. Meteorologist Martin Setvak said it was the most damaging tornado in the country’s modern history. It was certainly at least the strongest intensity of F3, but most likely it was F4 on the six-level Fujita scale, Setvak said. F4 causes devastating damage, with winds of up to 260 miles per hour. Setvak said it is still unclear whether he was a single twister or several independents. According to Setvak, the country experienced somewhere between one and seven tornadoes a year until 2020, but all were relatively weak. Tornadoes like this are very rare in Central Europe, said climatologist Pavel Fasco.

