Open vaccine centers open in Coventry and Warwickshire this weekend





Vaccination centers will show up across Coventry and Warwickshire this weekend. The event, known as The Big Weekend Walk, will see thousands of people catching a stroke for their first or second doses of the vaccine across locations in Coventry and Warwickshire. Dr Sarah Raistrick, local GP and chairwoman of the Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commission Groups, said: “I am happy to say that this will be by far the busiest vaccine weekend we have ever had. READ MORE: Prayer to continue testing for Covid as rates continue to rise “Now that every adult can have a vaccination, it’s his perfect weekend to open the doors to many additional clinics and lead every adult on the path to protection from this very serious disease. “We hoped that people from all over Coventry and Warwickshire would take advantage of this opportunity to get their vaccines. Appointments are not required for weekend pop-up clinics – anyone who wants to be vaccinated can drop by once to adjust to them. The following clinics will operate: Coventry Transport Museum, Millennium Place, Hales St, Coventry – opens Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can either show up without an appointment and wait to see or book at 0300 303 1919. At Leamington Spa, the Amaddiyha Muslim Association in Riverside, Adelaide Road, will host a vaccination clinic on Saturday 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bedworth Civic Hall will be open for you to enter from 8.30am to 7.30pm on Friday, 25th, Saturday 26th, Sunday 27th and Monday 28th June. You can either show up without an appointment and wait to see or book at 0300 303 1919. The large vaccination center at Stoneleigh National Agricultural and Exhibition Center will be open for walks on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th June from 9am to 8pm.



You can get your Coventry news directly in your inbox – and it’s FREE! The only thing you need to do is register here. Emails come out twice a day with the latest news and those that have stories from all over Coventry. Across Coventry and Warwickshire there are a large number of other clinics where you can make an appointment to go, including GPs, pharmacies and larger vaccination centers or you can book an appointment through the National Reservation System. Local GPs are grouped together in networks to make sure all patients registered with a GP are invited to get their vaccinations on time. They will contact you directly. Vaccination appointments are also available at Bedworth Civic Hall by calling 0300 303 1919. There are also two major vaccination centers, at Stoneleigh and University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust, two hospital centers at Warwick Hospital and George Eliot Hospital, and a number of pharmacies throughout Coventry and Warwickshire that offer people 18 to 39 vaccines. tire. Appointments must be booked through the national reservation system, which can be accessed at: www.nhs.uk/covid-vaksinimi. If you can not use the website, you can call 119 for free, from 7 am to 11 pm, seven days a week. You can ask someone else to do this for you and interpreters are available on request or you can use the 18001 119 text telephone or the NHS Sign Language Interpreter service at www.interpreternow.co.uk/nhs119 A complete list of pharmacies that offer vaccines is listed in the booking system and you can choose the one that is most suitable for you. Indigenous people are asked not to attend pre-booked appointments or rest clinics if they have any symptoms of Covid, including a persistent new cough, a high fever (above 37.8), or a loss or loss of sensation. or olfactory. If you have symptoms, you should isolate and book a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test by calling 119 or visiting: Coronavirus Testing (COVID-19) – NHS (www.nhs.uk)







