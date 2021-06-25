Western Cape to boost vaccines as Covid-19 cases rise

Cape Town – As the number of Covid-19 cases rises across the province, with an average of 1,039 new diagnoses and about 15 deaths each day, the province is seeking to increase vaccines and enforce rallies to contain the third wave. . Speaking at the regular health and vaccination press conference update, provincial health chief Dr Keith Cloete said across the province the number of cases is growing rapidly, with an average of 1,039 new cases every day.

Hospital admissions are rising, with an average of 86 new admissions per day, and deaths are also starting to rise now, with about 15 deaths each day. Dr Cloete said the province had received confirmation from the national health department that it would receive 191,880 doses of Pfizer this week, to be used for two weeks. The J&J weekly pipeline is also expected to be confirmed next week. Meanwhile, the next stage in the provincial vaccination strategy is the opening of mass vaccination sites.

This is being done in time for the announcement expected next week that the vaccination target of 70% of ages over 60 has been met and the transition to other age groups could begin, Dr Cloete said. During the press conference it was announced that the province has entered into a partnership with City and Discovery Health, and together they are in the process of ordering a mass vaccination site at CTICC. The mass vaccination center is expected to go live in July and will be operational for six months.

A joint statement issued by Prime Minister Alan Winde, Mayor Dan Plato and Discovery chief executive Ryan Noach said the province will be largely responsible for overall coordination, vaccine supply, clinical administration and equipment. Discovery Health will be responsible for the customer experience, various aspects of technology solution and administrative functions. The parties will jointly manage the site on a daily basis to ensure that it operates efficiently and effectively, providing an uninterrupted vaccination experience for all participants, both members of the medical scheme and uninsured subway residents.

In June last year, at the height of the first wave, the CTICC was designated a temporary field hospital with a capacity of 862 beds, called the Hospital of Hope. The hospital cared for more than 1,500 patients during the 11 weeks it was open. The facility closed in August after the province passed its peak of hospital admissions, but by December when the second wave struck, there was a public protest, with politicians and activists complaining that provincial authorities had been too quick to close the institution. .

The Prime Minister also welcomed the announcement by the incumbent Minister of Health, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane that registration for Covid-19 vaccines will be open to residents aged 50 to 59 from 1 July 2021. This except for those residents who are 60 years and older, who continue to be able to register for their vaccine if they decide. I had requested this change in the Coordinating Council of Presidents in order to ensure a quick transition to the next age group. This is an important step in ensuring that we are ready for the next phase in the vaccination program.