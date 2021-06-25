The bride calls the wedding, says the groom can not walk without glasses | Latest India News

A bride in the Auraiya neighborhood of Uttar Pradesh interrupted her wedding after she claimed the groom failed to read a newspaper without wearing glasses. According to the ANI news agency, the bride said she and her parents were uninformed about the grooms’ condition. When Baraat (the groom’s side) came home, we learned that the groom could not walk without wearing glasses, the bride told ANI.

She also demanded that valuables, donated to the groom’s side, be returned, ANI reported.

Last Sunday, a similar incident occurred in Jaunpur district of the state. A newly married bride reportedly slapped the groom after he arrived at her father-in-law’s house and later returned to her parents’ house. Reports suggest the incident took place in Lavayen village under the Khutahan block of Jaunpur district.

The drama was revealed when the groom’s family was preparing to welcome the bride after the wedding ceremony was over. The wedding was held with great enthusiasm and the bride said nothing until then.

According to a preliminary investigation, the groom had a relationship and this caught the attention of the brides, which is why she slammed him, Zee News reported. The case escalated and the police were informed.

Prior to that, police had to intervene after a quarrel broke out between the families of the bride and groom in Jaunpur district. This happened when the groom hit the bride during the coronation ceremony after a man on the grooms side tried to climb on stage and the bride’s side opposed him.