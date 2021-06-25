Officials say the woman who claimed to have given birth to 10 babies was lying





No, a woman did not actually give birth to debris in South Africa. Reports from South Africa that Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to ten babies on June 7, 2021 have been proven false. In fact, the government says now, the 37-year-old was never pregnant. On Wednesday, the Gauteng provincial government announced that they had completed “a thorough check with all hospitals in the province to verify the authenticity or otherwise of the reports”. None of the hospitals in the province, public or private, had any record of such births in their facilities, an official announcement from the government read Journalist Piet Rampedi, a friend of the Sithole family, published a story earlier this month saying Sithole had given birth to ten babies at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in South Africa. Rampedi reported that Sithole had broken the Guinness World Record for bringing ten babies to seven boys and three girls at the same time and her feat was widely reported by the international media, including BBC. Three weeks later, government officials say nothing happened. “It has now been confirmed by doctors that Ms Sithole has not given birth to any babies in recent times,” the Gauteng provincial government statement revealed. “Hasshte also proved that she was not pregnant recently.” A story of a South African woman Gosiame Sithole who allegedly gave birth to 10 babies earlier this month is not true. https://t.co/IB9WT3T33Y Mpasho News (@MpashoNews) June 24, 2021 The government also said that a the following part written by Rampedi the suggestion that the government was trying to cover up medical negligence is untrue. “These allegations are false, unfounded and serve only to tarnish the good reputation of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Gauteng Provincial Government,” the statement said. In a public apology by email seen from News24, Rampedi said he had no reason to believe his friend was lying. “Although I stand by the fact that Sithole was pregnant, some aspects of the story could have been treated differently,” Rampedi wrote, according to the media. “Could I have handled the story much better? Definitely! Especially the verification process. Very honestly, I never treated the disassembly history as an investigation. I did not use any investigative tools or checklists.” Rampedi said in the same email that he regretted the attention the story received. To be blunt, the story gave deniers an opportunity to aspiration for the professional integrity not only of myself but also of my group colleagues, “he wrote. For this, I am very sorry. “ The Gauteng Provincial Government stated that they had instructed the State Attorney to pursue legal action against Rampedi and the Independent Group. Earlier this year, a woman from Mali gave birth to nine children at the same time at a clinic in Morocco, which would be the new record for most babies born at the same time. Prior to that, the record was held by American mother Nadya Sulemon, who had eight children at the same time. Related videos:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos