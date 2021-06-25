Las Vegas Strip mega-hotel World Resorts now open

The first new resort built on The Strip in more than a decade is now open.

Late Thursday night, $ 4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas welcomed the public inside. The opening of the mega hotel represents a major turning point for a section of Las Vegas Boulevard hit by the recent recession, never recovered until now.

“It took a while to recover from the recession and for Las Vegas to get back on track,” said Nevada historian Michael Green. “And the country itself means a lot.”

The long way to the opening

Where Resorts World now stands sat a iconic piece of Las Vegas history: Stardust. Opened in 1958, it was at that time the largest hotel on The Strip.

“The site picks up almost every bell you can think of in terms of the history of games and resorts in Las Vegas,” said Green, whose father was a Stardust card dealer.

After owner Boyd Gaming imploded Stardust in 2007, the company planned to build a new hotel-casino to replace it. But acceptance left the project a dormant steel and concrete skeleton that remained motionless for years.

Malaysia-based gaming operator Genting Group bought the property in 2013 for $ 350 million and tried to work on what is now Resorts World.

“There is always a sense of enthusiasm here when you have a new property opening,” Green said.

Here’s a look at what guests can expect when they visit the first hotel-casino to open The Strip in a decade.

Hotel rooms

Resorts World Las Vegas will offer three hotel collections from the Hilton each with its own entrance and entrance.

Las Vegas Hiltonwill feature 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet with “smart amenities, set up in a comfortable and refined setting”.

Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts Worldwill there will be 1,496 contemporary guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 2,800 square feet with great amenities and a curated art program.

Crockfords Las Vegas, Hotels & Resorts LXRthere will be 236 ultra-luxury guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 7,000 square meters with “luxury accommodations, rich amenities and highly personalized service”.

casino

The casino floor includes 117,000 square feet of games, board games, a dedicated poker room, high-margin areas and a sports book. Visitors can earn point benefits when they dine, shop and play with Genting Rewards, the resort loyalty program.

Card players will bet on home chips placed with sensors on tables that receive free transactions and follow every bet, split, double discount and side bet.

All of his RFID, said casino operations chief Rick Hutchins, referring to radio frequency identification technology built into the first new resort in Las Vegas since 2010. The table knows exactly what I am betting.

The money-free technology has been repaired in recent years on existing properties. It became part of Resorts World from the start, executives told reporters during a preliminary tour on Tuesday.

Swimming pool and spa

The resort will feature a 5.5-acre pool complex, the largest pool deck in Las Vegas, and a 27,000-square-foot spa experience.

dinner

There will be over 40 food and beverage options at Resorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine dining to fast service locations and exclusive concepts you won’t find anywhere else on The Strip.

One of the concepts is a street food market that will put on the market dishes made with recipes imported from the sensational Asian cuisine scene. Famous Foods Eat Street will offer guests a wide selection of authenticities from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and beyond.

Inspired by Singapore’s thewker-style food malls, this 24,000-square-foot room will be home to 16 stalls by top restaurant chefs.

fun

The resort includes a 5,000-seat concert and entertainment venue, set up for concerts, congresses, corporate gatherings and sporting events.

The resort has promised “the next wave of superstar entertainment partners” including Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

Retail

Inside, there will be 70,000 square feet of retail space, two levels of boutique shops and offerings from luxury brands and lifestyles.

Daily club, night club

In partnership with Zouk Group, a lifestyle and entertainment company in Singapore, Resorts World Las Vegas plans to include the ZoukNightclubandAYU Day Club. The DJs on the ZeddandTisto list are set to perform.

Guests can explore the show dates and get tickets during the visitzoukgrouplv.com.

Contributed by: Associated Press