‘Something we desperately need’: Toronto Police to direct about 911 calls to crisis response





The Toronto Police Service plays the game with a 24-hour community-based crisis response center to provide support for emergency mental health calls coming from downtown Toronto. The one-year initiative will see police assessing upcoming 911 calls and, based on specific criteria of unavoidable risk, transferring calls to a crisis center employee. The police board determined the details of Thursday’s pilot project. Starting in late summer, staff from the Gerstein Crisis Center will begin shifts at the 911 communications center, “to help divert non-emergency mental health-related calls away from a police response,” police said. Toronto in a press release. Calls that include guns, imminent threats to life, domestic violence, those seeking medical attention, or calls from a crisis hotline, hospital, or emergency clinic will not be diverted. That means police would still have responded in the case of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the 29-year-old black woman in crisis who died in Toronto after a police officer was initially called in connection with an attack involving a knife. The crisis calls to heaven during the pandemic Toronto psychologist Tanaya Chatterjee says the need for mental health resources has never been greater. “I underestimated the need and it ‘s the number of emails you get from customers asking, can you see them as soon as possible,” Chatterjee said. Toronto police receive about 33,000 mental health calls each year. Crisis workers and psychologists say the number has skyrocketed during the pandemic. (Africa Studio / Shutterstock) “The pandemic has actually increased that need. The need was there, and now it multiplies by five times.” Gerstein Crisis Center executive director Susan Davis says the crisis calls for a 50 percent increase during the pandemic. “Summer is too late. And it’s something we really desperately need to have in place,” Davis said. “We have heard clearly from people living in difficulty with their mental health and substance use and their families, that they may not have proper care when they need it.” The project is part of the police reform Crisis workers will assist callers through an independent and confidential telephone system, “providing immediate support and intervention, referrals and links to further services as needed,” the police statement said. The pilot project estimates that the $ 522,000 award will be absorbed from the police operating budget and is part of the board’s 81 recommendations on police reform. “This pilot project is one of several ways that TPS is addressing a call from the mental health community to explore alternative models of mental health crisis response,” said Deputy Chief Peter Yuen. Toronto police receive 33,000 mental health calls a year, with 35 percent coming from downtown neighborhoods within the 14th, 51st, and 52nd divisions that the pilot project will support. For her part, Chatterjee hopes the pilot project will help destigmatize mental health. “There comes a moment when I can no longer cope with that anxiety. And my only way to act outside is to shout, shout, throw things. And then what happens? Someone calls the police,” she said. “So my behavior is stigmatized.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos