‘Worst day ever’ for pigeon racing as 5000 birds disappear





They flew into the cage and disappeared into the thin air. Bird handlers have been wiped out after a mind-boggling 5,000 pigeons apparently disappeared during a race across the UK. “We’ve seen one of the worst racing days ever in our history,” pigeon hobbyist Richard Sayers wrote in a Facebook post the chronicle of the feather fiasco, which occurred Saturday after 9,000 racing birds flew from Peterborough, Cambs, on a trip to the Northeast. And while the 170-mile round-trip flight should have taken just three hours, over half of the bird competitors were still missing from last night. They are said to have been part of the 250,000 pigeons released at approximately 50 racing events across the country with only 10% return on time and tens of thousands more reported missing, reported Dielli. This meteorological event may have distorted the Earth’s magnetic field, which the pigeons use to navigate like a meteorological GPS. Uncleshte unclear what pushed the squadrons of the team to seemingly disappear into the thin air. However Sayers, the local pigeon co-worker whose pigeon is said to have lost up to 300 birds in the flying phenomenon, said most breeders “blame the atmospheric conditions, perhaps a solar storm on the clouds that created static in the atmosphere”. Ian Evans, CEO of the Association Royal Racing Pigeon Association, finds the disappearance of the Bermuda Triangle particularly confusing as “the weather conditions across the country were good”. He added that “there was nothing to suggest that any bird could try to return home”. I have never heard of such a thing “, complained the head of the sad bird, 45 years old, who is said to have owned pigeons since he was 9 years old. Ian Evans, CEO of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, called the disappearance “unusual”. To help re-cooperate the losses, Sayers is praying “anyone who will meet a racing pigeon to feed, water and let it rest”, after which “there is an 80% chance the birds will get in the way after a few days “, he told the Daily Mail. North Yorkshire natives added that pigeons returning home can be identified by a foot ring indicating their “code and number”. Pigeon lover Richard Sayers, center sitting, with family. Locals in North Yorkshire said his extinct pigeons could be identified by a foot ring indicating their “code and number”. To prevent such disasters in the future, the head of the Royal Pigeon Racing Evans Association is in talks with the UK National Weather Service to get reports on any unusual solar activity. Sayers and a friend hold a memorial plaque honoring his favorite bird species. Facebook

