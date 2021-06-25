International
Russia launches Mediterranean drills amid rift with Britain
Moscow The Russian military on Friday launched sweeping maneuvers in the Mediterranean Sea featuring fighter jets capable of carrying hypersonic missiles, a show of strength amid rising tensions following an incident with a British destroyer in the Black Sea.
Moscow said one of its warships fired warning shots and a warplane dropped bombs on the path of British destroyer Defender on Wednesday to force it out of an area near Crimea that Russia claims as its territorial waters. Britain denied that account, insisted its ship was not shot down and said it was sailing in Ukrainian waters.
Russian drills that began Friday in the eastern Mediterranean come as a group of British strikers is in the area. Earlier this week, British and American F-35 fighters from Queen HMS Queen Elizabeth flew in combat operations against the Islamic State group.
Russia has been waging a military campaign in Syria since September 2015, allowing the government of Syrian President Bashar Assads to regain control of much of the country after a devastating civil war.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a pair of MiG-31 fighter jets capable of carrying hypersonic Kinzhal missiles arrived at the Russian air base in Syria and flew missions practicing target attacks in the Mediterranean. Hemeimeem Air Base, in the coastal province of Latakia, serves as the main hub for Moscow operations in the country.
It is the first time that fighter jets capable of holding Kinzhal have been deployed outside Russia.
The military says Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound and has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles).
The Ministry of Defense said the maneuvers in the eastern Mediterranean also include several warships, two submarines and a long-range Tu-22M3 bomber along with other fighter jets. Supersonic, nuclear-capable Tu-22M3s were first deployed to Syria last month in a demonstration of an increased Russian military presence in the Mediterranean.
The Russian military has modernized the runway at Hemeimeem to accommodate heavy bombers and built a second one to expand operations there.
Russia has also expanded and modified a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, the only such facility that Russia currently has outside the former Soviet Union.
The Russian military has stepped up the number and scope of its exercises amid a bitter strain on relations with the West, which have sunk to low levels following the Cold War following the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula to Ukraine in 2014. As part of efforts of President Vladimir Putin to strengthen Russia’s military, the Russian navy in recent years has revived the Soviet-era practice of continuously rotating its warships in the Mediterranean.
Speaking to reporters Sunday on board HMS Queen Elizabeth, Commodore Steve Moorhouse said the eastern Mediterranean has become more congested and contested with Russia’s heaviest military presence in Syria, resulting in regular meetings with Russian ships and planes. He noted that a Russian warship has arrived within 10 kilometers (16 miles) of the carrier.
In Wednesday’s incident in the Black Sea, Britain insisted that the Defender had made a routine voyage through an internationally recognized travel lane and stayed in Ukrainian waters near Crimea. The UK, like most of the world, recognizes Crimea as part of Ukraine despite the annexation of the peninsulas by Russia.
Russia denounced the Defender’s move as a provocation and warned that next time it could open fire to strike intruding warships if they again try to prove the Russian military determination.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov on Friday mocked British denials that the Russian military fired warning shots at the ombudsman and urged Britain and its allies not to be tempted. He added that the Defender is “just a liquid target for Black Sea Fleet missile systems.
___
Menelaos Hadjicostis contributed to this report from the Eastern Mediterranean.
© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.
