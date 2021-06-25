Blockade talks: India, China discuss early settlement, agree to hold military talks soon





India and China on Friday agreed on the need to find an early solution to the remaining issues along the Current Control Line in Eastern Ladakh. At the 22nd meeting of the India-China Border Affairs Consultation & Coordination Working Mechanism (WMCC), held in practice, both sides agreed to hold the next round (12) of the Senior Commanders meeting on a date early to achieve the objective of complete disconnection from all points of friction along the LAC. The last WMCC meeting took place on 12 March. A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that the two sides had a sincere exchange of views on the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas. The two sides agreed on the need to find an early solution to the remaining issues along the LAC in East Ladakh keeping in mind the agreement reached between the two Foreign Ministers in September 2020. In this regard, both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution to complete secession from all points of friction in order to ensure the full restoration of peace and tranquility. to enable progress in bilateral relations. They also agreed that in the meantime, both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any inappropriate incidents, the statement said. The Indian delegation was led by the Additional Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Director General of the Border and Ocean Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation. India on Thursday blamed China’s actions for gathering large numbers of troops near the border and attempts to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC last year to the continuing military blockade in eastern Ladakh, and claimed that these acts were contrary to bilateral agreements. India’s comments on the border line came a day after China said its military deployment in the region is a normal defense arrangement aimed at “preventing and responding” to “trespass and intimidation” on Chinese territory by “the respective country.” “It is well known that there have been Chinese actions over the past year, including the gathering of a large number of troops near border areas in the western sector and the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC, which have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquility in the border areas, “Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a news conference. “These acts are contrary to our bilateral agreements, including the 1993 and 1996 agreements which mandate that both sides strictly adhere to and monitor the Current Line of Control and that both sides will maintain their military forces in the areas. along the LAC for a minimum level, ”Bagchi said. He was responding to a question about comments made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Wednesday that China’s military deployment in the western sector along the border is a “normal defense adjustment”. “China’s military deployment along the western part of the China-India border is a normal defense arrangement aimed at preventing and responding to violations and threats on Chinese territory from the respective country,” he said.

