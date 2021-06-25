



Publication of news by

Mondelz International







Northampton, MA | 25 June 2021 01:31 PM Birth Day Time CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 / 3BL Media / – Mondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced a new food transparency program withBiscuitsbrand Now, consumers can discover the journey of ripe white-winter wheat in some of themBiscuitscracked from a farmer field cage in Michigan thumb at the place where the product is produced. This data-driven supply chain-driven supply chain transparency pilot is the first of its kind for Mondelz International in North America. The initiative strengthens enterprise commitments to ESG (Environment, Social and Governance), including expanded penetration of the core ingredient origin. We are committed to understanding and meeting the growing needs and preferences of our customers, and these needs are evolving into a more holistic sense of well-being and value-oriented purchasing decisions. Consumers are demanding more transparency about their food and are eager to access information about where their food comes from and how it grows, said Jay Cooper, Senior Vice President, Growth, NA, Mondelz International. This project is an important step forward in our journey to continue to provide our stakeholders and most of all our customers with an accessible window into that process. Are excited to test these skills withBiscuitsbrand here in the US and hope to expand our transparency efforts. Mondelz International recently piloted a similar project in France, using blockchain technology to allowLUbiscuit customers to track Harmony grain journey from field to shelf. Both programs were created in partnership with Connecting Food, a blockchain-enabled supply chain transparency platform, to provide third-party consulting and traceability services. HOW THE SMARTPHONE WORKS SUMMARY BOXConsumers can use their smartphone to discover the grain journey fromBiscuitsGold Farmer Unity Program from brands to factory. The experience of interactive online applications can be achieved by scanning the QR code located on the front of theBiscuitsOriginal boxes 8.5 ounces and original family size: Once the best products are entered by date found on the top of the package, consumers can view the location of the more than 127 farmers participating in the Golden Unity Farmer Program and learn more about the journey of wheat from farms in Elevator Co-op mill and bakery.

Through the online application, consumers can also get additional information specific to their particular product group, including year of wheat harvest and date of ripening. Specially markedBiscuitsQR code boxes are opening in the next few weeks at retail stores across the US and will be available by the fall. For more information aboutBiscuitsbrand, visit www.triscuit.com. For more information about Mondelz International and ESG Enterprise Commitments, please see the Completed Scanning Fair Report. About Mondelz InternationalMondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to make snacks in over 150 countries around the world. With a net revenue of nearly $ 27 billion in 2020, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with global and local iconic brands such asOREO, belVitaANDLUbiscuits;Cadbury Milk, MilkaANDTobleronechocolate;Sour childrencandy andTridentMondelz International chewing gum is a proud member of the Standard and Poors 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.comor or follow the company on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/MDLZ. About the Food LeagueFood Connection is the leading provider of blockchain technology in Europe. Founded in 2016 by agrifood experts, the French company now has 30+ employees headquartered in Paris, France and Milan, Italy. Used by agrifood businesses across the value chain, the Connecting Foods business collaboration platform creates added value in farm data from farm to fork. Its fully digital quality and control module, LiveAudit, enables its customers to prove their commitments and create value for the end customer. Contacts:Jessica Vogl (513) 238-6530[email protected] Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from Mondelz International at 3blmedia.com labels Responsible Production and Consumption







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos