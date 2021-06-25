Pak calls Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with J&K political leaders a PR exercise

Image Source: Photography Photography Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with key political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir as a “drama” and a “PR exercise”.

Modi held talks with top political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and told them that the Center’s priority is to strengthen the basic democracy there for which demarcation must take place quickly in order for the polls to take place.

This was the first interaction between the senior leadership of the Union government and the main parties in the J&K since 5 August 2019, when the Center annulled its special status provided in Article 370 and doubled the border state in the territories of the Union of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In my opinion it was a drama and why was it a drama? Because at best it could be called a public relations exercise but nothing was achieved,” Qureshi said a day after the summit in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi.

Qureshi said Kashmiri leaders at the meeting “unanimously demanded the full restoration of statehood”.

“The leaders were not given a strong response to their request and instead were told that a decision regarding the restoration of Kashmir’s special status would be taken at an appropriate time, which is a vague statement, he said.

He noted that the leadership of the Hurriyat Conference of All Parties (APHC) was not invited to the meeting.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have started since New Delhi repealed Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019.

India’s decision provoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which cut diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

Qureshi claimed that India was trying to bring about demographic change in Kashmir which was worrying for Pakistan as it would have long term consequences.

Asked about back diplomacy with India, he said no such communication was taking place with India, but confirmed intelligence-level contact.

“There is no channel behind the door but there are contacts on the regional situation at an intelligence level but there is no channel behind the door,” he said.

India has categorically told the international community that the repeal of Article 370 was its internal matter.

India has consistently said Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the country is capable of solving its problems.

India has told Pakistan it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Speaking about the Afghan peace process, Qureshi said he was not aware of the deployment of a UN peacekeeping force in Afghanistan but Turkey was expected to “bear security responsibilities at Kabul airport”.

“Pakistan wants a stable and peaceful Afghanistan while the United States appreciates Pakistan ‘s positive role in the peace process,” he said.

The foreign minister also said there was no change in Pakistan’s policy on nuclear assets.

Our nuclear assets are for our protection. “We have no aggressive intentions,” he said.

