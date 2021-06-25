Nike Posts Quarterly Strong Earnings – Top International News





1. US markets continue to rally U.S. stocks moved toward closing their best week since April as traders poured money into the fast-paced economy. Following the sudden drop in recent weeks following the Fed Policy meeting, markets have recovered with outstanding performance technology stocks. These stocks are not performing better today as financial, retail and commodity stocks led to gains in the S&P 500. Stoxx Europe up 0.13% Dow Jones is up 0.73% NASDAQ decreased by 0.034% 2. China to reduce payment tariffs for small firms The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said Friday that China will cut payment fees for small firms including bank account services, Yuan repayment and electronic banking from September 30. Total tariff cuts are estimated to be worth $ 3.72 billion a year 3. Nike Posts Strong Quarterly Profits The multinational company Nike reported net income of $ 1.5 billion for the quarter ended May 31 versus a net loss of $ 790 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue rose 96% to $ 12.30 billion and was 21% higher compared to Q4 2019, the last quarter before the onset of the pandemic. The company expects fiscal revenue 2022 with $ 50 billion. 4. Geely Automobile Holding Batteries STAR Market Listing Plan China’s Geely Automobile Holdings on Friday scrapped its plans to list for $ 3.1 billion on the Nasdaq-like STAR Market. The company will review the list when the relevant conditions are met. The company did not provide further details on the withdrawal of the application. 5. CarMax car retailers report strong Q1 results CarMax car retailer on Friday reported strong revenue growth of 138% to $ 7.7 billion for the first quarter. This is due to the increasing dependence of personal vehicles on public transport. Net income rose to $ 436 million from $ 4.9 million a year earlier. 6. Panasonic sells $ 3.6 billion worth of shares in Tesla Panasonic sold a $ 3.6 billion stake in electric car maker Tesla last year that ended in March. Panasonic bought 1.4 million Tesla shares for $ 21.15 each in 2010 for about $ 30 million. The stock was worth $ 730 million at the end of March 2020. The company is preparing to reduce its dependence on Tesla and raise investment money. 7. Natural gas continues collection as supply delays Natural gas markets across the globe are shrinking as world importers realize there is not enough supply. Unforeseen circumstances and faster-than-expected economic reopening are causing prices to rise. Even in India MCX, Natural Gas prices are rising.

