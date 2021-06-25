Darbhanga blast: Two inmates at UP, NIA team visits site





DARBHANGA / PATNA A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team arrived in Darbhanga on Friday in connection with the June 17 blast at the railway station here even when Uttar Pradesh police arrested two people from Kairana in Shamli district in the case, officials familiar with the case said. . No one was injured in the blast, which occurred on a load of clothes, which was booked by Secunderabad on June 15. Both detainees have been identified as Mohammad Haji Salim Kashim and his son Mohammad Kafil. Ashok Kumar Singh, supervisor of the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Muzaffarpur, who has been investigating the case, said the plot caught fire after the blast but no casualties or property damage were reported. The parcel did not contain the sender’s name and details, while the recipient was named as Mohammed Sufiyan. Police have treated Sufiyan as a suspect in the case after he failed to show up to collect the parcel, which contained clothes and a sealed vial that is now believed to have caused the blast. Sources in Bihars The Anti-Terrorism Team (ATS), which has since joined the investigation, said at least four suspects had been arrested from various locations, but declined to share details saying this could hamper the investigation. There is a hint of the connection of terror in this matter. A joint Bihar and Telangana ATS report is expected to be sent to the Union Home Office today. We believe the matter will soon be transferred to the NIA, said an official of the Bihar house department, requesting anonymity. Earlier, the GRP team had gone to Secunderabad and examined CCTV footage from the train station there, which reportedly showed four men getting out of a vehicle carrying a package which looked quite similar to the one that exploded at the train station Darbhanga. Meanwhile, the NIA team led by a police overseer met with senior police officers to review the investigation. They also inspected the site of the explosion. A senior GRP official said the NIA team will also meet with the investigating officer in the case and Darbhanga GRP charge officer Harun Rashid, who returned from Secunderabad on Friday. The probe will now be formally handed over to the NIA and the Railway Police will provide assistance to them, said a senior GRP official. A few years ago, a local in Darbhanga was arrested for his alleged links to the banned Indian Mujahideen (IM) clothing. .

