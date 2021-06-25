US in the news: Mercer Global Advisors buys wealth firm





M&A Mercer Global Advisors The registered investment advisory firm (RIA) has acquired asset manager AFI Wealth Strategies. AFI serves approximately 220 clients with assets under management of approximately $ 240 million ($ 173 million, 201 million) and was founded by Andrew Farah. The AFI team will join the Mercer Advisors. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Stratos Wealth Enterprises The Stratos Wealth Holdings subsidiary has made a strategic investment in Summit Wealth Partners, an RIA firm that oversees $ 600 million in client assets. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The summit is chaired by co-presidents and chief executives Jason Print and Chad Warrick, with offices in Naples, Florida and Grand Rapids, Michigan, along with its headquarters in Orlando, Florida. The firm includes six financial advisors among its 18 staff. As part of the investment, Stratos is taking a non-voting minority stake in the Summit, which will continue to be run by Print and Warrick and do business under the Summit brand. CIBC The banking group has completed a strategic investment in Loop Capital, a Chicago-based financial services firm. Loop Capital provides investment banking, intermediation, asset management and asset management services for corporations, municipalities, hospitals, universities, institutional investors and individuals with high net worth. Financial terms were not disclosed. People move RBC Asset Management The asset manager has hired a team at his San Francisco office. Seidler Cattich Group is joined by Wells Fargo and consists of: Joseph Seidler, Managing Director and Financial Advisor;

Gary Cattich, Managing Director and Financial Advisor;

Max Lewin, financial advisor;

Kayvan Izadpanah, financial advisor; AND

Roy Mendoza, investment associate. Raymond James Financial advisers Steven Williams, Kevin Townsend, Steven Williams and Pamela Fisher have joined the firm. The advisors act as Raymond James Williams & Townsend Wealth Management Partners and were joined by Merrill Lynch. Joining them at Raymond James are practicing business manager Kim Smith and senior customer service associates Barbara Hillman and Anne Beck.













