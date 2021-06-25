Car bomb injures at least 15 UN peacekeepers in Mali | News of armed groups

At least 15 United Nations peacekeepers have been injured in a car bomb attack in northern Mali, according to the UN, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.

The UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, said on Twitter on Friday that the wounded soldiers were evacuated after the incident earlier in the day that targeted a temporary base near Tarkint in Gao’s northeastern region.

This morning, a temporary operational base of the MINUSMA Force near the village of Ichagara, in the municipality of Tarkint, region of # Gao, was the target of an attack on the pig vehicle. 15 # Blue helmet were injured, their evacuation is in progress. pic.twitter.com/l40GsrLFzd MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) June 25, 2021

Translation: A temporary operational base of the MINUSMA Forces near the village of Ichagara, in the municipality of Tarkint, # Gao region, was the target of a car bomb attack. 15 # Blue helmet [peacekeepers] were injured, their evacuation is in progress.

In a public statement, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said 12 of the peacekeepers were German, and that three were seriously injured.

Two of the three were in stable condition, she said, while one underwent surgery. All the injured were evacuated by helicopter, Kramp-Karrenbauer added.

The Belgian defense ministry also said in a statement Friday that the attack had injured a Belgian soldier who received medical care on the spot before being evacuated.

A security official, who declined to be identified, told the AFP news agency that the attacked base was set up just a day earlier after a landmine damaged a UN vehicle in the area. Peacekeepers set up the temporary base in order to remove the damaged vehicle, the security official said.

The attack on Friday was quickly condemned by El-Ghassim Wane, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Mali.

Nothing will hurt our determination to accompany Mali in the search for peace, he said on Twitter.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

About 13,000 soldiers from several nations have been deployed to the MINUSMA peacekeeping mission across the vast semi-arid country to help curb the spiraling violence that has continued since 2012.

MINUSMA is considered one of the deadliest missions in the history of UN peacekeeping. More than 130 of its staff have been killed since July 2013, including six this year, according to UN statistics.

In early April, four UN peacekeepers were killed and several others wounded after fighters attacked their base in the northern city of Aguelhok.

On Monday, six French soldiers and four civilians were injured when a car bomb exploded near a French armored vehicle in central Mali.

The violence in Mali is largely the result of fighting between state forces and armed groups linked to ISIL (ISIS) and al-Qaeda that has caused a serious humanitarian crisis taking thousands of military and civilian lives.

Nearly 7,000 people died in Mali due to the escalation of fighting last year, according to data from the Armed Conflict Event and Location Project. In late January, the UN warned that relentless violence had displaced more than two million people within the country, from 490,000 in early 2019.

Insecurity has spread across the Sahel to Burkina Faso and Niger, which together with Mali form the three-border region with groups exploiting the poverty of marginalized communities and fueling tensions between ethnic groups.

In all three countries, attacks increased fivefold between 2016 and 2020, with 4,000 people killed in all three countries last year, from about 770 in 2016, according to the UN.