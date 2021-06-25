Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday

The last:

The head of the World Health Organization said the first COVID-19 variant in India, also known as the delta variant, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far” and is now spreading to at least 85 vend.

In a news release Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency is concerned about the growing spread of the delta variant, especially among unvaccinated populations.

“We are beginning to see an increase in worldwide transmission,” Tedros said, adding that “more cases means more hospitalizations … which increases the risk of death.”

The WHO has previously said that two doses of COVID-19 licensed vaccines appear to provide strong protection against the first variant in India, but warned of a lack of access to vaccines in poor countries which have received less than two per cent. of the billions of doses administered so far makes them extremely vulnerable.

Tedros also said that uncontrolled circulation of the coronavirus could lead to the emergence of even more variants.

“New variants are expected and will continue to be reported,” Tedros said.

“This is what viruses do. They evolve,” he said. “But we can prevent the emergence of variants by preventing transmission.”

What is happening all over Canada

More than three-quarters of adults in British Columbia have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but in areas with lower vaccination rates health authorities are holding machinery and pop-up clinics to try get more gun shots. 2:01

As of 1:45 p.m., Friday, Canada had reported 1,412,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 9,139 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 26,195. More than 34.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine follower.

Across the North, no new cases were reported inNunavut, according to Prime Minister JoeSavikataaq, who called on people to continue to follow public health guidelines.

Health officials at Northwestern territories AND Yukon had not yet provided updated information for the day. The Yukon is currently facing a growing number of cases, with 18 new cases reported Thursday.

IN Ontario on Friday, health officials reported two additional deaths and 256 new cases of COVID-19.

The outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, Dr. David Williams, told The Nationals Andrew Chang that despite the disagreements and failures, the province did a generally good job responding to the pandemic. 9:15

IN Quebec, meanwhile, health officials further eased some public health restrictions ahead of a wider reopening Monday Friday’s changes came ahead of an updated daily report, which showed no new deaths and 88 new COVID-19 cases .

In Atlantic Canada on Friday, New Scotland reported 16 new cases. New Brunswick reported a new case while Newfoundland and Labrador there were no new cases.

Prince Edward Island, which will be open to more travelers from Atlantic Canada from Sunday, had not yet provided an update.

In the Prairies,Manitobareported a new death and 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The province, which will soon begin its reopening, has now opened second-dose vaccination meetings for all eligible residents.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported no new deaths and 52 new cases of COVID-19 on ThursdayAlbertareported one death and 73 new cases.

INBritish Columbia,health officials reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and three additional deaths.

What is happening around the world

An improvised tent is used to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Bekasi on Friday as infections rise in Indonesia. (Rezas / AFP / Getty Images)

As of early Friday afternoon, more than 180 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University of koronavirustracker.The reported number of global deaths was more than 3.9 million.

INAsia-Pacific,Indonesia is moving emergency medical units in the capital, Jakarta, to tents outside hospitals to create more space for COVID-19 beds, the health minister said, as the authority gathered to increase hospital capacity amid an increase in coronaviruses.

In Australia, downtown Sydney and the eastern suburbs of the city, which include Bondi Beach, will go into a one-week jam as authorities try to contain a peak in the city’s highly contagious delta variant.

People lined up in front of a vaccination center in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday as officials worked to slow down a growing outbreak of the delta variant. (Saeed Khan / AFP / Getty Images)

INAfrica, the arapid revival of COVID-19 is slamming South Africa’s largest city, Johannesburg, and threatening to overload its hospitals.

Johannesburg, a city of five million and the surrounding Gauteng province account for about 60 percent of the country’s new daily infections. South Africa’s seven-day average of new daily cases has doubled over the past two weeks from 10 new cases per 100,000 people on June 10 to 22 to 100,000 people on June 24, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The growing cases of South Africa are part of a rampant revival across Africa, the peak of which is expected to surpass that of previous waves as the continent’s 54 countries try to vaccinate even a small percentage of their population.

The huge increase in cases in Gauteng has not yet reached its peak, prompting authorities to consider increasing restrictions on public gatherings and the sale of alcoholic beverages. The vaccination machine in South Africa has had a slow start and to date about 2.5 million people of the country’s population of 60 million have received at least one stroke.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the South African capital, Pretoria, on Friday, calling for the country’s drug regulatory body to give the green light to vaccines from China’s Sinovac and Russia’s Sputnik amid a third wave of coronavirus. (Phill Magakoe / AFP / Getty Images)

On Friday, opposition Economic Freedom Fighters protested in Pretoria against the slow pace of vaccinations. South Africa’s slow vaccination rate is blamed for its contribution to the new wave. The country has had a shortage of vaccines, but as supply increases, it seeks to double its daily vaccines in the next month.

On Thursday, caretaker Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announced that South Africa would soon include people aged 50 and over as qualified to be vaccinated as the country seeks to expand its inoculations. So far vaccinations have been limited to health care workers, people aged 60 and over, and school teachers.

INAmerica,The health regulator in Mexico has approved the vaccine of the drug manufacturer Pfizer for use in children 12 years and older.

The wife of Alejandro Navas, who died of complications related to COVID-19, mourns as she spreads his burnt remains on a hill in the El Pajonal de Cogua Nature Reserve, north of Bogota, Colombia, on Thursday. (Ivan Valencia / Associated Press)

Chile’s health minister said the first case of the most contagious delta variant had been discovered in the South American country.

IN Middle East, Israel, a world leader in vaccines, is again demanding that people wear masks in public indoor spaces amid a coronavirus outbreak triggered by the advent of a new variant. Israel conducted one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, inoculating about 85 percent of its adult population. In recent months, almost all restrictions have been lifted as the number of active cases fell.

INEurope, Britain on Thursday added 17 countries and territories, including Malta, the Balearic Islands and Madeira, to its “green” list of safe travel destinations amid pressure from airlines and travel companies to ease COVID-19 restrictions. The add-ons mean that people traveling to those destinations will not have to be isolated for 10 days when they return to the UK

The most contagious variant of the delta coronavirus will become dominant in Germany over the summer, said Health Minister Jens Spahn.

