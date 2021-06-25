The journalist tells viewers on TV live that he has not been paid





Kalimina Kabinda stopped broadcasting her news on Zambia’s KBN TV on June 19 to say, “Away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid.” “Unfortunately, at KBN we were not paid,” he said, adding that his colleagues had also been paid the right amount: “Everyone else was not paid, including me. We have to be paid.” Kabinda posted one Facebook broadcast clip , writing in the caption: “Yes I did it on TV live, just because most journalists are afraid to speak does not mean that journalists should not speak.” In one declaration on the station’s Facebook page, KBN CEO Kennedy Mambwe criticized Kabinda’s comments, claiming the journalist was drunk at the time of the broadcast – although he did not address allegations that staff had not been paid. “As KBN TV, we are horrified by the drunken behavior exposed through a video clip that had gone viral on social media and was staged by one of our part-time presenters during what was supposed to be the main news bulletin last night , “said Mambwe. Kabinda did not directly respond to Mambwe’s claims that he was drunk during the broadcast. But in a subsequent Facebook post he gave a list of his work commitments that day that suggested he had had some time to celebrate. Mambwe said KBN “has established very good grievance procedures for all staff members through which they can channel their grievances”. “Therefore, last night’s behavior by Kabinda Kalimina is out of character and does not represent who we are as a station,” he said, adding that the KBN would conduct an investigation into how Kabinda was able to transmit his grievances and take disciplinary action. against any accomplice. CNN has reached out to KBN and Kabinda for further comment.

