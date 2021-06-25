They are all advocates: Labor voters look elsewhere at Batley’s choice Tickets

My brother was a miner, my father was a builder, my mom was a barmaid working in the mills, I was a nurse, you will not vote for anyone but Labor, what about you?

Cheryl Rowan, 62, is the only type of voter the Labor Party is working hard to maintain in the coming weeks by voting in Batley and Spen, and in their former northern hearts in general. She lives in one of a small range of council houses in Heckmondwike, a town formerly known for its blanket production as part of the heavy wool circle of West Yorkshire. That industry is long gone.

There were no shoe factories, no textiles, we were a north power plant, but now we have nothing but restaurants and a new swimming pool under construction, in which you can work and not take care of other jobs, says Rowan.

Across Batley and Spen, almost one in three adults are economically inactive, compared to the Britains average of just over one in five. However, home ownership is high in Heckmondwike: 71% of residents own their own homes, and 60% of homes are detached or semi-detached.

Known as Hecky, the city is an important political battleground in this unelected election: Labor managed to stay in the neighborhood in the May local election, but the Conservative party doubled its votes.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labor candidate, and her older sister Jo Cox grew up in Heckmondwike and are well known here. James Pickles, 34, and Samantha Dakin, 30, recall that Cox visited the elementary school their two children attend and are delighted to support Leadbeater. They both lost their jobs at the start of the pandemic and say they can understand why some locals like to fight for power by voting for other candidates, but they aim to stay loyal to Labor.

James Pickles and Samantha Dakin. Photos: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

Rowan, however, has had plenty. Despite her lifelong affiliation to the party, she has gradually broken away from her over the years, and for the first time in her life she will vote Conservative.

The reasons are innumerable and lie years back. As a Brexit supporter, she disgustingly describes an image during the referendum campaign for the remaining politicians and Bob Geldof on a yacht, shouting at fishermen while drinking champagne. She says Jeremy Corbyn fired me completely and does not think the party represents working class people. They are all lawyers or doctors, she says. Keir Starmer he was a lawyer, right? He’s not Harold Wilson, is he?

Leadbeater started its campaign with a strong focus on local issues that are constantly raised by residents: poorly maintained roads, rising crime levels, garbage. However, many residents blame those issues on the feet of the local Labor-led council and former Labor MPs.

Rowan admits the council has had to make cuts as a result of austerity measures imposed by the government, but says: His workers who have been in power here, so you blame your local council, right? They got the money.

George Galloways’s entry into the race means that the Labor campaign has also become a major foreign policy issue for Muslim voters, who make up about one-fifth of the community. Rowan says she has good relations with her Muslim neighbors, who control her and distribute food during religious festivals, but she does not like this focus. [The election is] about Heckmondwike is not about Palestine and Israel. Why put it in it?

Other white voters cite this as a reason not to support Labor, such as Lisa James, 50, who worked in pre-pandemic sales management and is now a housekeeper. I do not believe Labor candidates took the interests of Batley and Spen [at heart]”I think he cares more about foreign policy,” says James. She will also vote Conservative next week. My dad would probably go back to his grave that I voted Tori, but here you go.

Another issue that major parties have been eager to avoid becoming a focus is the controversy that erupted when a teacher at Batley grammar school was suspended after showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad in a classroom, sparking protests outside the school gates. An investigation cleared the teacher of causing the intentional offense and lifted the suspension while apologizing for the inconvenience caused and recommending further training for the teaching staff.

However, according to Paul Halloran, an independent who went to the polls in the 2019 constituency, is the most important issue in this election. Halloran made the claim at a rally alongside self-described free speech activist Lawrence Fox Thursday night. Several hundred people gathered at Batley Market, between the closed Batley Police Station and the Jo Cox House Children’s Center, despite a warning from Kirklees council that it should not move forward because of concerns about public safety and possible disruption.

Candidates sign up at Heckmondwike. Photos: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

The evening passed peacefully, with occasional jokes and noise about council mentions and Labor and Tory candidates who did not attend, although a statement was read on behalf of Leadbeater in support of the vigorous and healthy debate that remains respectable.

Observed by a number of officers, Halloran said his intention was to stay with the teacher, who he claimed had been forced to leave his home with his family and was afraid to return to school. The school did not respond to a request for comment on this article.

Galloway, who previously told the Guardian that people have a right to defend religious sensibility and be offended by free, savage insults, said at the rally that the full investigation report on the matter should be published so that people can to understand whether or not they reached the right conclusion.

Praising Halloran 12% of the 2019 vote share he hopes to pull off as almost a miracle, Galloway also said he talked to Fox all the time because he hates this cancellation culture that labels people one step to the far right of you and a step to the right a fascist. In a speech against liberal identity politics, he raised applause and cheers from the crowd when he said he did not want his children to be taught how to masturbate in school and that he was 99 genders.

George Galloway speaking Thursday at the free speech rally in Batley. Photos: Christopher Thomond / The Guardian

He continued the topic in a hustings later Thursday evening for British Muslim TV, describing Labors support for trans rights, including self-identification as a grotesque policy. Leadbeater described his comments as extremely disrespectful to trans people.

I’m very sorry but we can not choose our equals, she told Galloway in hustings. I will stand side by side with my Muslim brothers and sisters, side by side with my gay friends, and my friends as well.

Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson did not attend the event and in a closing speech to the Leadbeater audience said: On July 2 you will wake up with a new MP for Batley and Spen. And the reality is that it will be me or the person who can’t do you the courtesy of tonight’s show.

Echoing the speech of famous girls at the House of Commons, her older sisters, Leadbeater said: When the circus leaves town and the cameras are gone, we should live here together peacefully, and she called out voters choose an MP who can bring people together, not sow their division and oust them away.