Confrontation of LAC: India, China agree to hold another meeting | Latest India News





New Delhi / Beijing India and China agreed on Friday to hold the next meeting of senior military commanders as soon as possible to discuss full detachment at friction points on the Current Control Line (LAC) while working to maintain stability in terren. This was the only tangible result from a virtual meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border issues, which resulted in what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described as a candid exchange of views on the situation along the LAC in the western sector. The last meeting of military commanders at the Chushul-Moldo border crossing point was held on 9 April. Following a withdrawal of troops and armored units from the north and south shores of Lake Pangong in February, India and China have made no progress in detachment and de-escalation at other points of friction such as Depsang, Gogra and Hot Springs. The two sides have also engaged in a war of words this week, blaming each other for stalling for a year at the LAC. India on Thursday blamed Chinas’s actions for gathering troops in border areas and trying to unilaterally change the LAC status quo to blockade, and dismissed Beijing’s claim that New Delhi policies were to blame for tensions. . Following the WMCC meeting, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: The two sides agreed to hold the next round (12) of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete secession from the all points of friction along the LAC in the western sector in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols. The two sides also agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military mechanisms to reach a mutually acceptable solution to complete secession from all points of friction in order to ensure the full restoration of peace and tranquility to enable progress in bilateral relations, the statement said. In the meantime, both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and prevent any inappropriate incidents, the statement said. He added that the two sides also agreed to find an early solution to the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreement reached between the two foreign ministers in September 2020. This was the eighth round of diplomatic talks under the WMCC mechanism since the stalemate began in May last year. The Indian delegation was led by Additional Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava and the Director General of the Border and Ocean Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hong Liang, led the Chinese delegation. A separate reading in Mandarin by the Chinese Foreign Ministry described the discussions as a sincere and in-depth exchange of views, and said both sides agreed to consolidate the results of the non-engagement of border troops and properly resolve the remaining issues in the sector. western border The Chinese reading also referred to the consensus reached by the foreign ministers and said the two sides would continue to promote further de-escalation of the situation on the border, avoid a recurrence of the situation on the ground and jointly maintain peace and tranquility. He added that the timing and specific arrangements for the next round of military talks will be determined through the border hotline as soon as possible.

