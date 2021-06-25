The dark days of Emergencies can never be forgotten, says KM | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked Congress on the 46th anniversary of the Emergency, imposed from 1975 to 1977, and said the dark days of the Emergency can never be forgotten. # Dark Days By Emergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen the democratic spirit of India and live in accordance with the values ​​enshrined in our Constitution, Modi wrote on Twitter on the 46th anniversary of the declaration of the state of emergency. This is how Congress trampled on our democratic ethos. We remember all those great people who resisted the Emergency and defended Indian democracy. We remember all those great people who resisted the Emergency and defended Indian democracy, the Prime Minister wrote in another tweet. The urgency was imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977, when curbs were set for basic human rights. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said during the Emergency, Congress even banned films about freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Chandrasekhar Azad, quotes from Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore, songs by Kishor Kumar and India’s right to dissent. Read also | What J&K leaders said after meeting with Prime Minister Modi Union Interior Minister Amit Shah called the emergency a period of brutal torture and ruthless 21-month rule to silence voices against a family. The urgency set to silence the voices against a family is a dark chapter in the history of independent India. Greetings to the sacrifice of all compatriots who fought tirelessly for the protection of the country’s Constitution and democracy while suffering the brutal tortures of ruthless rule for 21 months, he said. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the 1975 emergency as a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy and hailed all those who have played a role in preserving democracy. Urgency is known as a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy. The way in which the Constitution was misused to attack the democratic traditions of the country can never be forgotten. Even today that era is fresh in the memories of all of us, said the Minister of Defense in a tweet. Responding to criticism, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked the BJP-led central government and wrote on Twitter, We are suffering a nationwide shortage of doctors to fight # Covid19, but continue to reject fully qualified medical graduates. Foreign. Why can’t we recognize foreign medical degrees at least during this period of national urgency? Congress spokesman Gaurav Vallabh said it was pointless for the BJP to preach about democracy as India has been going through a Modigency since the last 7 years, which have seen the violation of all democratic institutions. All institutions have been eroded, parliament has lost its credibility and even prayers for the protection of democratic rights have been seen by this government as anti-national acts, Vallabh said.

