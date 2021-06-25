Pakistan to stand on FATF’s grill for failing to convict UN-appointed terror leaders

The FATF also said Pakistan must continue to work to address its strategically important shortcomings.



Pakistan was left on the list of countries under increased monitoring in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) once again, after the UN observer based in Paris judged that it was deficient in prosecuting the top leadership of terrorist groups designated by the UN Security Council; the list includes Lashkar-e Toiba, Jaish-e Mohammad, Al Qaeda and the Taliban.

Announcing the decision at the end of its last Plenary Session held practically from June 21-25, the FATF said that despite having completed 26 of the 27 tasks that had been submitted, Pakistan’s failure to complete the final task of punishing terrorists and terrorist entities meant you would not be removed from the list for now.

Furthermore, the FATF has submitted another 6-item to-do list mainly for money laundering operations that will also be completed.

The FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address the remaining Counter-Terrorism Finance (CFT) issue as soon as possible by demonstrating that Terrorist Financing investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and group commanders terrorist designated by the UN, FATF President Said Marcus Pleyer.

During the FATF proceedings, Pakistan is believed to have provided documentation to show that it has prosecuted about 30 certain KBB terrorists and their accomplices, accusing them of 70 counts of terrorist financing, of which convictions were handed down in about 50 cases.

Those convicted of financing terrorism in recent months include LeT chief Hafiz Saeed and operations commander Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, who are wanted in India for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. JeM chief Masood Azhar, wanted in India for a number of terrorist attacks, including the attack on Pathankot air base and the bombings in Pulwama, has been charged with terrorist financing but has not yet been convicted. MEA officials have called most cases an eye-opener, stressing that many of the charges and convictions were timely in the run-up to various FATF meetings.

Reacting to the FATF decision at a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistani Energy Minister Hammad Azhar accused India of trying to politicize the FATF process.

whether [India] accept it or not, everyone in the FATF knows that India’s intention is to make the technical forum a political forum [by targeting] Pakistan This is something we have set up with FATF officials also in Paris, he said.

MEA did not respond to the accusation of Mr. Azhars, but in the past has denied all such allegations.

In the weeks before the FATF plenary session, Pakistan had been quite confident that it would be left by the Greylist during that session.

Unlike the next level blacklist, greylisting carries no legal sanctions but attracts economic retreats and restricts countries’ access to international credit, and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had estimated a $ 10 billion-a-year loss to the Pakistani economy. for every year that Pakistan has been on the greylist. He had said earlier this week that there was no excuse to keep Pakistan on the list, now that he had been judged in line with 26 of the 27 points.

However, when asked on Friday whether Pakistan had been treated fairly, as it had only one outstanding task, the FATF President was adamant about the decision.

Our rules and procedures are very clear, all shortcomings should be addressed, adding that the FATF, which works on Mutual Assessment Reports (MER) by members, treats all countries equally.

Mr Azhar, who oversaw the FATF process in Pakistan, said the new seven-point action list was relatively less challenging than the previous 27-point list given in 2018, as it focuses mainly on clearing money and not the financing of terror, and that he was hopeful that Pakistan would be found compatible within a year.

Among the tasks given by the FATF on Friday, in addition to the need to prosecute all terrorist entities of the UN Security Council and seeking assistance from foreign countries to implement the UN Security Council provisions, Pakistan is expected to amend its Cleanup Act. Money, Printing of Non Businesses and Financial Professions (DNFBP) such as real estate agencies and gem dealers, confiscate and freeze the assets of money laundering units and monitor businesses for proliferation financing, with sanctions for noncompliance.