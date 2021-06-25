International Foreign Policy Weekly News Quiz





Think you know what happened in the world this week? Test yourself with our international news quiz! 1. Which pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong published its latest issue this week after authorities raided the publishing office and arrested its executives? (A) Apple Daily

(B) China Daily

(C) South China Morning Post

(D) The Epoka Times 2. Ethiopia held parliamentary elections this week, but only a few Ethiopians could go to the polls as voting was delayed in some countries in the region due to logistical issues and violent conflict. In which regional state were voters able to vote on Election Day? (A) Tigray

(B) Amhara

(C) Harar

(D) Somali 3. On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven became the country’s first prime minister to fall in a no-confidence vote. What issue was at the center of the controversy that prompted his emergence? (A) Refugee admissions

(B) Public school curricula

(C) China policy

(D) Lease control 4. In which city was a major United Nations conference on Libya held this week? (A) Rome

(B) Berlin

(C) Los Angeles

(D) Dubai 5. Iran’s newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, is seen as a possible successor to the country’s supreme leader. Who currently holds the top spot (A) Ruhollah Khomeini

(B) Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

(C) Ali Khamenei

(D) Esmail Qaani 6. The World Health Organization said this week that it will set up a technology transfer center to increase production of COVID-19 vaccines in which African country? (A) South Africa

(B) Ghana

(C) Kenya

(D) Mozambique 7. As Latin America struggles with the high number of COVID-19 cases, which country in the region reported this week that its vaccine, called Abdala, is about 92 percent effective after three doses? (A) Brazil

(B) Cuba

(C) Mexico

(D) Kili 8. There is a new variant of the coronavirus that causes concern among health experts and politicians and now accounts for about 90 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases in the UK, where more than 80 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine. What is the name of the variants? (A) Alpha

(B) Delta

(C) Lambda

(D) Zeta 9. Which late political leader is now on track to become a saint can the Roman Catholic Church confirm the evidence of miracles in their extensive CV? (A) Argentine President Carlos Menem

(B) French Prime Minister Robert Schuman

(C) Philippine President Corazon Aquino

(D) US President John F. Kennedy 10. According to a report in custody, The European Union is concerned that the broadcasting of many TV shows and films from which country poses a threat to the cultural diversity of the blocs? (A) United Kingdom

(B) South Korea

(C) China

(D) United States Answers: 1. (A) Apple Daily

2. (B) Amhara

3. (D) Lease control

4. (B) Berlin

5. (C) Ali Khamenei

6. (A) South Africa

7. (B) Cuba

8. (B) Delta

9. (B) French Prime Minister Robert Schuman. A French politician who helped create the European Union and NATO, the waiting saint is considered the Father of Europe.

10. (A) United Kingdom 0-5: there is a big world out there! Take on global trends by subscribing to Morning Brief, Foreign policyThe main daily newsletter. 6-9: Excellent work! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign policyOne-stop regional newsletters: Short Africa, Short China, Short Latin America and South Asia. 10: Perfection! You are a professional who needs detailed knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our newspaper on national security and defense. Do you have feedback? Email [email protected] tell me your thoughts.

