As the international media covered the discovery of 751 unmarked graves near the former Sask. residential school





TORONTO – The unveiling of about 751 unmarked graves on the site of the former Medieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan found to have attracted widespread media attention on Thursday and Friday. New York Times hit a measured tone in line with many international news sources with its headline on page 8 in Canada, another horrific discovery of the remains of indigenous children, writing that, along with the discovery of the remains of 215 children in Kamloops, have shaken a nation that has been battling for generations the widespread and systematic abuse of indigenous people, many of whom have survived boarding schools. Like the Times, many international media outlets tried to try to place the revelation in the right context, with the school’s housing system in the background and the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission describing politics as cultural genocide. Washington Post noted Canada’s reckoning with the devastating legacy of one of the darkest chapters in its history. The French state network France 24 led to the national discovery shock with its title, Canada shocked by the discovery of 751 graves near the indigenous school and highlighting Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus’s call for a recognition of Canada’s history of systematic racism. The British dailies were particularly critical of the role of the Catholic Church in the functioning of most left-wing residential schools. Guardian remarkably observing forced conversion of children to Christianity. The right-wing London Times was straightforward with its headline, Call for Pope to apologize as the new grave of 751 children and adults found at the Canada First Nation school. China’s Global Times state-owned announcements began with criticism from China’s foreign ministry, calling on Canada to take stronger measures to investigate violations against indigenous peoples, not to administer superficial justice. If you are a former Residential School student in distress, or have been affected by the Residential School system and need assistance, you can contact the 24-Hour Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419, or the Indian Residential School Survivors Association free of charge at 1-800-721-0066. Additional mental health support and resources for indigenous people are available here The remains of 751 people, mostly indigenous children, were found in Canada on the site of a former boarding school, an indigenous group said. The discovery of remains in unmarked graves was the largest to date. https://t.co/Xh54a8gdHD The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2021







