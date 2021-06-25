Muzaffar Baig Prime Minister Modi Jammu Kashmir all party meeting Mufti Exclusive Mehbooba Article 370 Supreme Court Latest News

Image Source: VIDEO GRAB, INDIA TV The talks with Prime Minister Modi took place in a good atmosphere, says Muzaffar Baig.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference Leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of Jammu and KashmirMuzaffar Hussain Baig, one of the leaders who attended the meeting of all parties of Prime Minister Modi J&K on Thursday, in an exclusive interview with India TV gave the knowledge of the meeting, talking about the behavior of the PDP chief and former chief minister of J&K Mehbooba Mufti among other issues.

Muzaffar Hussain Baig said the talks with the Prime Minister took place in a good atmosphere adding that he noted all the important issues that were raised during the meeting.

If political parties sincerely follow the issues they raised during the meeting, things will surely move forward, Muzaffar Baig said.

Speaking about the behavior of two former prime ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Muzaffar Baig said that Omar Abdullah did not speak or raise any issue as his father Farooq Abdullah represented his party, however, there was the inequality in Mufti Mehbooba’s behavior during and after the meeting when she addressed the media.

“There was indeed a change in Mufti Mehbooba’s tone when she spoke about Pakistan, at the meeting and when addressing reporters abroad,” Muzaffar Baig said.

“Mufti Mehbooba also asked the government to release the political prisoners,” he added.

On Thursday, both Omar Abdullah of the National Conference and the Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti after meeting with Prime Minister Modi while addressing individual pressures had raised the issue of Article 370, opposing the manner in which it was repealed.

Asked if some J&K leaders whose behavior during and after the meeting were different as they headed to the respective constituencies, Muzaffar Baig said it is now up to the people whether they will go after sloganing the leaders or the substance they will put forward by them.

On the whole, Muzaffar Baig said, “we follow the ‘Playing in the gallery’ formula.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told a group of leaders from Jammu and Kashmir that the assembly elections there will be held after the end of the exercise following the demarcation of the border.

During the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, almost all 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir demanded that her citizenship, which was revoked in August 2019, be restored, Baig added.

The main focus of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process and the Prime Minister said that the government was fully committed to it.

This was the first interaction between the central leadership and the main parties since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into the union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Prime Minister Modi stressed that holding assembly elections, as well as the successful conduct of District Development Council polls, is a priority and that polls can take place soon after the demarcation exercise, sources said, adding that in general the majority of participants expressed readiness for.

The Prime Minister stressed that an atmosphere of security and safety must be ensured for all sections of society in Jammu and Kashmir and he wanted to remove ‘Dilli ki Duri as well as’ Dil Ki Duri’ (distance from Delhi as well as distance from the heart).

