Senators call on Biden to sanction Beijing over the closure of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily





A bipartisan group of senators is calling President Biden Joe Biden Pence said he is ‘proud’ that Congress certified Biden’s victory on January 6th. Americans put more trust in their doctor for COVID-19 information: US poll to give Afghanistan 3 million doses of J&J vaccine to impose sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party for shutting down the Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily, a move that has added to ongoing concern over the return of free speech to semi-autonomous territory. Her. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women seek to build on profits in next election Look directly: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal, Sasse reprimanded by Nebraska Republican Party over blame vote MM MUCH (R-Pa.), Rank member of the Committee on Banks, Housing and Urban Affairs and colleague of the Sen. committee. Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van Hollen Democrats Hear Calls for Low Vacations Warren Blocks Biden Confirmation in Choosing Student Loan Reforms Democrats Introduce Resolution Apologizing to LGBT Community for Government Discrimination MU (D-Md.), Urged in a letter to the President on Friday to sanction individuals and entities involved in the forced closure of newspapers. Senators cite section 5 of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, signed into law in July 2020, with the authority to sanction any foreigner, including foreign businesses, who materially contribute to the ‘inability of the Hong Kong people to enjoy freedom of assembly, speech, press, or independent rule of law, they write. They further call for sanctions against the people and entities involved in the imprisonment of Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple Daily, who was sentenced in April to more than a year in prison under China’s draconian national security law. The law punishes vague crimes of secession, subversion and terrorism and has been criticized as being used to rally pro-democracy activists and protesters. It seems very likely that the dizzying blow of Jimmy Lai and Apple Daily involves numerous foreign persons to whom Section 5 of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act applies. We urge your administration to comprehensively implement the Hong Kong Autonomy Act immediately following the injustice imposed on Jimmy Lai and the forcible closure of Apple Daily, the senators wrote. The U.S. has sanctioned dozens of Chinese individuals under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, including Hong Kong Prime Minister Carrie Lam. She was appointed in August to support and enforce national security law. Individuals sanctioned under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act have any frozen assets in the U.S., and Americans are prohibited from engaging in transactions with persons listed in black. The tabloid-style Apple Daily sold its latest edition Thursday after being forced to close its offices when Hong Kong police reportedly froze $ 2.3 million of its assets, searched its offices and, last week, arrested five of its editors and senior executives. The paper has earned a reputation for being a pro-democracy outlet critical to the Chinese Communist Party’s growing control over Hong Kong. Urban autonomy and democratic freedoms have been increasingly restored through policy changes imposed by Beijing. Chinese officials have described the detainees by Apple Daily and the newspaper itself as a criminal enterprise suspected of endangering national security. Biden issued a lengthy statement Thursday demanding that Beijing authorities release detained journalists and executives and criticized the Chinese government for using its power to suppress independent media and silence dissenting views. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday dismissed Bidens’s remarks, saying there was no truth and criticized the US for interfering in what it considers China’s internal affairs with Hong Kong.







