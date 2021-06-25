Taoiseach condemns Hungary for controversial anti-LGBTQ law

Taoiseach Michel Martin has joined 16 other EU leaders in signing a letter defending the rights of the LGBTIQ community in response to Hungary’s controversial anti-LGBTIQ law, which prohibits the promotion of homosexuality in schools.

Taoiseach said the Hungarian Parliament’s decision to ban LGBTI references in school materials must be met with “moral pressure” from the rest of Europe.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday (June 24th), Martin said European leaders needed to “send a very clear message” to Hungary about European Union values.

“Every path must be explored in terms of the legal framework in Europe to pursue this issue. Moral pressure matters, but also the affirmation of European values ​​matters for an issue as fundamental as this,” Martin said.

He said Ireland celebrates “fundamental rights” around diversity and said it was important that these rights be “affirmed and articulated”.

Martin was one of 17 EU leaders who signed the letter to protect the rights of LGBTIQ people ahead of an EU Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday.

The letter, which does not refer directly to Hungary or Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, condemns “threats against fundamental rights and in particular the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation”.

Hatred, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That is why, today and every day, we support LGBTI diversity and equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/reAum03Vgn Michel Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 24, 2021

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who also signed the letter, said Hungary should be removed from the EU on the issue.

“For me, Hungary no longer has a place in the EU,” Rutte told reporters at the EU summit in Brussels. “But I’re not the only one deciding on this: there are 26 others [EU countries]. This must be done step by step. “

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Orban’s anti-LGBTIQ law was “wrong”, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described it as “shameful”.

Orban defended Hungary’s controversial new law, which bans “promoting homosexuality” under the age of 18 and says only government-approved instructors are allowed to teach sex education in schools.

The law also states that companies may not run advertisements that show support for the LGBTIQ community if the advertisement is seen targeting minors.

Orban, however, claimed that the law “had nothing to do with homosexuality”.

“This is not a law on homosexuality, but a law on how children are educated on sexuality-related issues,” Orban said as he arrived at the EU summit.

“It has to do with the rights of children and parents.”

The controversial right-wing leader said he would not withdraw the legislation despite widespread criticism from many EU leaders.

Hungarian Parliament passed the law on June 15th and it is expected to take effect next month.

Last December, parliament also passed an effective ban on adoption by gay couples, while it introduced a ban on legal gender reassignment last year.

On Friday, the Taoiseach repeated his message, telling the press: I told Viktor Orban very clearly that your law will harm young people, it will suppress the rights of young people. “

He added: There was absolutely no doubt leaving that meeting that Hungary was left with no doubt that a line had been crossed. and without question there would be implications for future funding decisions. “

The issue has been thrown into greater relief by the Euro 2020 football tournament, which is partly taking place in Budapest.

Several anti-LGBTIQ banners were seen during a Euro 2020 match between Hungary and France last week, sparking widespread criticism across Europe.

In response to the incident and the controversial anti-LGBTIQ law, Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter proposed lighting the Munich Allianz Arena in rainbow colors during Germany’s clash with Hungary on Wednesday evening.

However, UEFA, the governing body of European football, rejected the request on the grounds that it was politically motivated.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney criticized UEFA over the decision.

Coveney said UEFA “showed cowardice” by rejecting the request and said the issue was not political but about “human rights”.